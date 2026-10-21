Retired MBTA Supervisor

Sheryll Ann Bears, born in Boston on May 1, 1956, peacefully passed away in her Revere residence after a long battle with cancer. Sheryll was a remarkable woman who lived a life filled with passion and dedication, and she will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

She was a proud and dedicated employee of the MBTA, where she served as a supervisor until her retirement. A lover of the arts, Sheryll found joy in crafting, painting, and drawing. She also cherished time spent at the beach at Point of Pines and she had a deep affection for her pets, Teddy, Vito and Lilly.

Sheryll was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Ann Bears. She is survived by her loving sister, Janice Morrison and her husband, Stephen of Revere, and their children, Christopher and his wife, Amelia and Shawn Morrison and his wife, Amanda. Sheryll also leaves behind her brother, Gary Bears of Revere and his son, Brian Bears, also of Revere, as well as her grandnieces and nephews, Colton, Bode, and Sloane Morrison. Her dear friend, Bobby Traylor will also miss her greatly.

A funeral mass for Sheryll will be held on October 23, 2026, at 12: noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere followed by an inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett. We encourage all who knew and loved Sheryll to visit her memorial page. Please feel free to share your memories of Sheryll and upload photos that commemorate her life and the joy she brought to those around her. Your shared memories will serve as a comfort to all who knew Sheryll Bears during this difficult time.