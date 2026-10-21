RHS boys soccer

continues to roll, now at 10-1-1; wins GBL Championship; ranked #9 in D-2

The Revere High boys soccer team improved to 10-1-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Tuesday.

The victory clinched the GBL regular-season title for the Patriots and assured coach Geraldo Rodriguez’s squad of the top seed for the first-ever GBL Cup at the end of the season. In addition, Revere has moved up to the #9 ranking in the MIAA’s Division 2 Power Ratings.

In the victory over Malden, Revere held a 2-1 lead at the half and added an insurance goal after the intermission. Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored two goals and Alejandro Hernandez added a single tally for the Patriots.

“We’re learning how to finish games now,” said Rodriguez.

The Patriots were scheduled to take on GBL foe Somerville yesterday (Tuesday). “Somerville might potentially be our semi-final match up the following Tuesday (October 27) in the GBL Cup,” Rodriguez noted. “We will try our best to set a tone vs. Somerville in case we do see them again for the semi-final.”

Revere will host non-league opponent Brockton this Friday and then begin play in the GBL Cup with a semifinal game next Tuesday. The Patriots then will play the following Thursday (Oct. 29) in either the championship or consolation match.

The GBL Cup features two separate brackets, one for the top four teams during the regular season — who are eligible to compete for the GBL Cup — and the other for the bottom four teams.

RHS field hockey

defeats Malden, 10-0

The Revere High field hockey team recorded 10-0 victory over GBL rival Malden last Thursday.

Walter Guzman hit the backboard for four goals and captain Kyle Lanes recorded a hat trick to pace the Patriots’ offense. Captain Zizi Kalliavas struck for two goals and captain Gigi Zierten added one goal.

Goalie Victoria Ackles posted the shutout.

“Everyone showed up to play and played hard,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia. “They did everything I could have asked for. The captains stepped up and played a huge role and took control of the game. They communicated with their teammates throughout the entire game.

“Our Victoria had some good saves. Defensively we stepped up and I was really proud of their effort,” Correia added.

Correia and her crew took on Everett this past Monday and Greater Lowell yesterday (Tuesday). They will travel to Arlington Catholic tomorrow (Thursday) and to Lowell on Friday before returning home to host Arlington Catholic Saturday morning at 10:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS girls cross

country runs well

Although the Revere High girls cross country team dropped a 19-36 decision to Malden on the latter’s home course at Pine Banks, RHS head coach Katie Sinnott was pleased with her team’s performance.

“Malden’s course is one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, in the league,” said Sinnott. “The runners face a very steep and tactically-difficult hill twice, and then have a longer section that takes them up a very large wooded hill — the girls described it as a ‘mountain’.

“Coming from our very flat and fast home course for four weeks in a row to this very difficult course is a huge flip,” Sinnott continued. “While we did not win, the overall racing times of the girls on an extremely challenging and slower course showed that they are running strong as we reach the end of the season. Even on this very difficult course, we had one personal record (PR) from sophomore Jaelyn Torres, who ran a PR pace. That is absolutely outstanding on this course.

“Senior captain Emma DeCrosta was running neck and neck with the eventual winner but lost that battle in the long difficult woods section,” Sinnott added. “Malden has the tactical advantage of racing that course regularly, and the winning girl was able to use that knowledge to know exactly when to make her move to the front. She ran a very smart and well-run race.”

Overall results:

Malden 19- Revere 36

Individual results:

Emma DeCrosta – 2nd overall – 24:19

Jaelyn Torres – 8th overall – 29:35

Afomiya Wondemagegnhu – 10th overall – 32:06

Tram Vu – 12th overall – 36:45

Rania Abboud – 14th overall – 39:05

Sinnott and her crew were scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet season today (Wednesday) at Everett. The Greater Boston League Championship Meet is set for next Wednesday at Medford’s Torbert Macdonald Park along the banks of the Mystic River.

RHS runners, alums compete in meets

Several members of both the boys and the girls cross country teams went above and beyond recently in local races.

Emma DeCrosta, Kosta Stamatopoulos, Diogo Yogi, and Emanuel Soares Taylor all ran in the recent Revere 5K on Saturday, October 10.

Afomiya Wondemagegnhu and Emanuel Soares Taylor both ran in the Boston Firefighters 10K on Sunday the 11th. Many members of both the girls and boys teams were set to run in the annual Pumpkin Dash on Revere Beach this past Saturday.

“This is showing that their enjoyment of the sport is growing and will continue beyond the season,” said RHS girls head coach Katie Sinnott. “Hopefully they will follow in the footsteps of several of our cross country alumni who have gone on to continue their long distance racing in multiple local 5 and 10K, as well as full and half marathons.”

Alumni Erika Cheever competed at the 2026 Berlin Marathon and Olivia Rupp ran in the 2026 Newport Marathon.

Revere boys run

well vs. Malden

Although a shorthanded Revere High boys cross country team came up short by a score of 27-37 to Malden last Wednesday, coach Mike Flynn was pleased with the performances of his team.

“We were a bit shorthanded due to injuries, but we ran really well against a deep Malden team,” said Flynn.

The duo of Kosta Stamatopoulos and Diogo Yogi finished 1-2 with times of 18:14 and 18:15. “Kosta ran really well with Diogo and they cruised in together,” said Flynn.

Teammate Luke Imperato finished in seventh place with a clocking of 19:53. “Luke ran a really strong race and keeps improving,” Flynn noted.

Emanuel Taylor crossed the line in ninth place in 19:56. “Emanuel had a close finish at the end and ran a very good race,” said Flynn. “Emanuel is running his first year as a sophomore and has a bright future.”

Javier Lopez finished 15th in 22:11. “Javier ran a strong race and will be one of our leaders next year,” Flynn said.

Nicholas Rosa came across the line in 17th place with a clocking of 23:49. “Nicholas Has a lot of talent as a freshman and has a very bright future,” Flynn noted.

The Patriots are scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet season today (Wednesday) at Everett. The Greater Boston League Championship Meet is set for next Wednesday at Medford’s Torbert Macdonald Park.

RHS volleyball

stands at 7-7

The Revere High volleyball team stands at 7-7 as the Lady Patriots enter the final two weeks of the regular season. Coach Emilie Clemons’s squad needs to win three of its remaining six contests in order to finish with the .500 record that will qualify them for the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.

In a 3-0 victory over Chelsea last week, Anna Doucette served an amazing 10 aces and set 13 assists for her teammates. Haley Peralta delivered six kills and four aces and Sofia Guzman added five kills and four aces.

After dropping a 3-2 decision to Swampscott, the Lady Patriots bounced back with a 3-2 win over Lynn English last Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots began their quest to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with a contest this past Monday at Malden. They travel to Somerville today (Wednesday) and will host Beverly Friday. Next week they will make the short trip to Everett on Monday, host Lynn Classical on Wednesday, and trek to Medford on Friday.

RHS girls soccer

nears tourney spot

The Revere High girls soccer team will be seeking to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney in their final four contests over the coming two weeks of the season.

The Lady Patriots, who are coming off a 3-0 victory over Whittier Tech, a 7-1 triumph over Northeast Regional, and a 6-1 loss at non-league opponent Brockton this past week, now stand at 7-6-1 on the season.

They were scheduled to meet Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to non-league opponent Lowell tomorrow (Thursday). The Lady Patriots will play two games in the GBL Cup tournament next Tuesday and Thursday.

They will need three points in those final four matches in order to qualify for the MIAA state tournament.