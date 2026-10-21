Revere looks to allocate funding for new homebuyer program

Revere city officials are seeking to reallocate $100,000 in Community Development Block Grants for a new housing assistance program.

This year, Revere was allocated just over $645,000 in the CDBG grants through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds can be used for economic development and small business support, public facilities projects, and housing assistance.

The original HUD grant for the current program year was split between economic development and public facilities funding. The city is seeking to take $50,000 from each of those categories and dedicate the $100,000 to the housing assistance program.

The city held a short public hearing on the reallocation request at city hall last week.

“The new activity that was not funded, but could be funded after the amendment is approved was the Revere Home Ownership Buydown program,” said Revere CDBG program director Julie DeMauro. “At this time, there was no money allotted for this program. With this substantial amendment, the city will shift the projection from economic development and public facilities, which equals $100,000, to fund this new program.”

The new housing assistance program is part of the Revere Affordable Trust Fund first time homebuyer down payment program.

“The program will assist low- to moderate-income buyers, and it helps bridge the gap between the down payment price and the price of the house,” said DeMauro. “Loans are subject to affordable home ownership deed restrictions, so any loans that are funded through these funds need to be recorded with the registry of deeds.”

The first phase of the program, in years one through 10, will require a price-restricted resale, while the second phase of the program in years 11 through 20 will require equity sharing on any potential sale of the house.

“The program authority is authorized under the city of Revere’s affordable housing trust fund,” said DeMauro.

All applicants and all grants distributed under the trust fund and the CDBG grant must comply with all applicable HUD requirements.

The 30-day comment period on the proposed change to the CDBG grant amendment ends on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Those wishing to make a comment can email DeMauro at [email protected].

After the public comment period ends, the city will submit the substantial change amendment, along with any comments received, to HUD. Approval of the substantial amendment is expected to take place in November, according to DeMauro.