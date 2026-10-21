Revere football falls to Somerville

revere high football

Revere falls to Somerville

The Revere High School football team made things interesting for three quarters against an experienced Somerville High contingent, but the Highlanders took control late and left Della Russo Stadium with a 44-14 victory in a GBL matchup.

Revere’s rising star quarterback Jose Fuentes scored the game’s first touchdown on 5-yard run to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead. But Somerville’s Ousman Kaba returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to even the score.

“We moved right down the field and scored, and we kick the ball off, and it’s a backbreaker – they return it 90 yards,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli.

The Highlanders took a 21-7 lead into the break but sophomore Ismael Romero-Gonzalez’s six-yard run for a touchdown closed the gap to 21-14 in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter was all-Somerville who closed the door with 23 unanswered points.

“We tried to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, and we had some turnovers, and it just snowballed,” said Cicatelli. “This was a highly competitive game until the fourth quarter, and it just unraveled on us. I thought we moved the football pretty well. We just couldn’t stop them or tackle their big back [Marcus Pineda, who rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns]. He gave us fits all game. And Somerville’s defense was the best we’ve seen all year. They were a big, physical team with 17 seniors.”

Romero-Gonzalez was a bright spot on offense with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown. “Ish is coming along really well,” lauded Cicatelli. “He played a great game.”

Revere (2-4) hosts Lynn English (2-4) Friday at 6 p.m. on Senior Night. The seniors and their families will be honored in a pre-game ceremony.

“We need a good week of practice,” said Cicatelli. “In our win over Quincy, we gave up about three yards per rush. We’re giving up about seven yards now. We have to do a better job tackling.”

Revere players attend BC-Pitt game

Cicatelli said the Revere players and coaches enjoyed the Boston College-Pittsburgh game last Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, courtesy of the Revere Police Activities League (PAL) led by Kris Oldoni.

“It was a great day for the kids – for a lot of the players, it was their first college football game,” said Cicatelli. “The atmosphere was great, and BC won, so it was an exciting day.”

Cicatelli expressed his gratitude to Oldoni. “Kris has been arranging this trip to BC for many years. We’re good friends, and it’s superb what he does for the Revere kids,” said Cicatelli. “They run an awesome PAL program.”