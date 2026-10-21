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Rep. Jeff Turco Holds Fall Fling Campaign Reception

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Riding high after a strong victory in the primary, Rep. Jeff Turco welcomed a capacity crowd of supporters to his “Fall Fling” campaign reception at the Beachmont VFW.

Several officials from Revere and Winthrop, including Revere City Council President Anthony Zambuto and Winthrop Town Council President James Letterie, attended the event. Rep. Jessica Giannino, who is expecting a child, sent along her personal greetings to her colleague in the House of Representatives.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri delivered the introductory remarks.

“We’re here to celebrate Jeff Turco,” said Silvestri. “Jeff is a man whether you agree with his points or not, he holds firm to them. He stands on his values, his family values, and believing in church and God in a big way, and that guides Jeff when he represents the district.”

Silvestri, who is a U.S. Army veteran, thanked Rep. Turco for his work in the state legislature on veterans’ issues. “He’s done amazing work, and he’s a great partner in government for Rep. Giannino and Sen. Lydia Edwards. It’s an honor tonight and I congratulate you and wish you good luck.”

Turco began his remarks by thanking his legislative aide, Kaitlyn Carter, for her excellent work in his office and for the residents of Revere and Winthrop.

“I’m proud to work with so many colleagues at the state and local levels,” said Turco. “It really is a partnership. I want to thank my partners on the School Committee and City Council and Mayor Patrick Keefe. And I want to thank my family.”

“And of course, none of it happens in my house and with my family without my sainted wife [Melissa Carbone Turco] who puts up with me. Melissa, I love you.” added Turco.

Turco said the Beachmont VFW is “so special to me because I met my wife here 23 years ago. We met in this room on a blind date. Seven months later I proposed. Seven months later we got married. And 22-and-a-half years later, here we are broke with six kids,” jested Turco, while noting the presence of Tom and Patricia Ryan, who set up the Turcos on that memorable first meeting.

Turco spoke proudly about the United States of America and its 250th anniversary, stating that “People come here because America is a land of opportunity and a land of hope for people. They come here looking for a better world for their children and their grandchildren.”

During his remarks, Turco praised Silvestri for his military service for the United States of America.

Turco related how his office was able to assist a U.S. Army veteran in getting his full benefits. “That is what government is all about. That’s what Kaitlyn and I do every day,” said Turco, drawing applause for his efforts.

Concluding his speech, Turco, who is unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election, said, “I’m honored to serve as your state representative. I can’t believe that in November I’ll get elected to my fourth term. Where’s the time go? Thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your support.”

The guests enjoyed a buffet-style dinner and musical entertainment.

Pictured at the culinary operations table are Lilian Vega, Sha Hampton, and Kirsten Hampton.
Pictured at the culinary operations table are Lilian Vega, Sha Hampton, and Kirsten Hampton.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with longtime RHS supporter Jimmy Nigro (left) and Revere’s legendary baseball coach Peter DiCarlo.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with longtime RHS supporter Jimmy Nigro (left) and Revere’s legendary baseball coach Peter DiCarlo.
Rep. Jeff Turco and Liam Goodwin.
Rep. Jeff Turco and Liam Goodwin.
Rep. Jeff Turco and his wife, Melissa Turco (far right) pictured with supporters, Bonnie Curran, Norma Cole, Joe Cole, Leslie Lawyer,
Rep. Jeff Turco and his wife, Melissa Turco (far right) pictured with supporters, Bonnie Curran, Norma Cole, Joe Cole, Leslie Lawyer,
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with his wife, Melissa Carbone, son, Matteo Turco, daughter, Grace Turco, and father-in-law, Joseph Carbone.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with his wife, Melissa Carbone, son, Matteo Turco, daughter, Grace Turco, and father-in-law, Joseph Carbone.
Rep. Jeff Turco and Revere Police Capt. Tom Malone.
Rep. Jeff Turco and Revere Police Capt. Tom Malone.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with Peggy Pratt and Johanna Andrade.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with Peggy Pratt and Johanna Andrade.
Rep. Jeff Turco welcomes City Council President Anthony Zambuto to his campaign reception last Friday night at the Beachmont VFW.
Rep. Jeff Turco welcomes City Council President Anthony Zambuto to his campaign reception last Friday night at the Beachmont VFW.
Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, School Committeeman John Kingston, Melissa Turco, Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio.
Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, School Committeeman John Kingston, Melissa Turco, Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio.
Former Revere City Treasurer George Anzuoni and Rep. Jeff Turco.
Former Revere City Treasurer George Anzuoni and Rep. Jeff Turco.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with supporters Molly Schettino, Phyllis Prizio, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Bill Reedy, Kathy Smith, Nancy Monkiewicz, Denise Rampelberg, and Linda Doherty.
Rep. Jeff Turco, pictured with supporters Molly Schettino, Phyllis Prizio, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Bill Reedy, Kathy Smith, Nancy Monkiewicz, Denise Rampelberg, and Linda Doherty.
George Santos, Anna Santos, Rep. Jeff Turco, and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso.
George Santos, Anna Santos, Rep. Jeff Turco, and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso.
Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino, Rep. Jeff Turco, and Boston Carmen Union Local 589 Vice President Bill Berardino.
Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino, Rep. Jeff Turco, and Boston Carmen Union Local 589 Vice President Bill Berardino.