Rep. Jeff Turco Holds Fall Fling Campaign Reception

Riding high after a strong victory in the primary, Rep. Jeff Turco welcomed a capacity crowd of supporters to his “Fall Fling” campaign reception at the Beachmont VFW.

Several officials from Revere and Winthrop, including Revere City Council President Anthony Zambuto and Winthrop Town Council President James Letterie, attended the event. Rep. Jessica Giannino, who is expecting a child, sent along her personal greetings to her colleague in the House of Representatives.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri delivered the introductory remarks.

“We’re here to celebrate Jeff Turco,” said Silvestri. “Jeff is a man whether you agree with his points or not, he holds firm to them. He stands on his values, his family values, and believing in church and God in a big way, and that guides Jeff when he represents the district.”

Silvestri, who is a U.S. Army veteran, thanked Rep. Turco for his work in the state legislature on veterans’ issues. “He’s done amazing work, and he’s a great partner in government for Rep. Giannino and Sen. Lydia Edwards. It’s an honor tonight and I congratulate you and wish you good luck.”

Turco began his remarks by thanking his legislative aide, Kaitlyn Carter, for her excellent work in his office and for the residents of Revere and Winthrop.

“I’m proud to work with so many colleagues at the state and local levels,” said Turco. “It really is a partnership. I want to thank my partners on the School Committee and City Council and Mayor Patrick Keefe. And I want to thank my family.”

“And of course, none of it happens in my house and with my family without my sainted wife [Melissa Carbone Turco] who puts up with me. Melissa, I love you.” added Turco.

Turco said the Beachmont VFW is “so special to me because I met my wife here 23 years ago. We met in this room on a blind date. Seven months later I proposed. Seven months later we got married. And 22-and-a-half years later, here we are broke with six kids,” jested Turco, while noting the presence of Tom and Patricia Ryan, who set up the Turcos on that memorable first meeting.

Turco spoke proudly about the United States of America and its 250th anniversary, stating that “People come here because America is a land of opportunity and a land of hope for people. They come here looking for a better world for their children and their grandchildren.”

During his remarks, Turco praised Silvestri for his military service for the United States of America.

Turco related how his office was able to assist a U.S. Army veteran in getting his full benefits. “That is what government is all about. That’s what Kaitlyn and I do every day,” said Turco, drawing applause for his efforts.

Concluding his speech, Turco, who is unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election, said, “I’m honored to serve as your state representative. I can’t believe that in November I’ll get elected to my fourth term. Where’s the time go? Thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your support.”

The guests enjoyed a buffet-style dinner and musical entertainment.