NSCS OFFERINGS ARE Relocating

Dear Editor,

I am excited to inform our North Suffolk Community Services clients, families, elected and municipal officials, neighbors and other valued community partners that effective Oct. 26, 2026, NSCS is relocating many of our programs and services – including our Community Behavioral Health Center and Mobile Crisis Intervention services – to a state-of-the art facility at 5 Winnisimmet St. in Chelsea. Our business and billing address continues to be 301 Broadway.

The new site in a refurbished warehouse building on the Chelsea waterfront represents the past, present and future of North Suffolk and our commitment to the individuals we serve and employ.

The renovations honor the past by maintaining the historic integrity of the building, which dates back to the 1900s, reflecting a continuous commitment to hard work, being a place for everyone, and growth and evolution that keeps pace with community needs – much as NSCS has evolved throughout our seven decades serving Chelsea, Revere, East Boston, Winthrop and beyond.

The expanded space allows NSCS to bring together our wide array of existing services under one roof to meet present need, creating a true integrated behavioral health network of care through increased accessibility for all. In addition to the CBHC therapy and crisis teams, the location will be home to a pharmacy, our medical team, and many community-based programs such as Community Support Program, ACCS, and Children’s Behavioral Health Initiative services. This is where our Recovery Coaches will be based, as will some administrative offices and our Training Center. Bringing these diverse employees and programs under one roof will inspire greater collaboration and connection, which will ultimately benefit the individuals and families we support.

Moving to 5 Winnisimmet also puts NSCS in a strong position for the future. This investment highlights our goals and long-term commitment to communities we have been a part of for nearly 70 years. It creates space for innovation and greater community engagement. And it is a fiscally responsible decision that allows for financial stability as we navigate a tumultuous economic climate.

From the outset of this project – the first major relocation of our services in decades – every decision we made was primarily influenced by how we can best serve our clients and best support our employees.

When we open the doors to 5 Winnisimmet on Oct. 26, we believe we are opening the doors to opportunity and possibility. We are excited to welcome you!

Sincerely,

Judi Lemoine, President & CEO North Suffolk Community Services