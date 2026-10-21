NeighborHealth celebrates health, wellness and community at Fall Family Health Fair

NeighborHealth hosted its annual Fall Family Health Fair on Wednesday, October 7 at Central Square Park in East Boston, bringing together families, patients, and community members for a day full of seasonal fun and preventive care services.

Joining forces with the East Boston Farmer’s Market, the Health Fair offered free flu and COVID vaccines, health screenings, educational resource booths, and hands-on activities including pumpkin decorating, face painting and music designed to engage attendees of all ages while fostering community wellness. Attendees also enjoyed healthy snacks donated by Farmer’s Fridge, Stop and Compare Market, La Hacienda and Pollo Campero.

“The Fall Family Health Fair is a meaningful opportunity to meet our communities where they are with preventative care, trusted health information and fun, family-friendly activities for the kids” said Courtney Senechal, Director of Nursing at NeighborHealth. “By connecting with families in person, we can help them feel informed, supported and prepared to protect their health during flu season and throughout the winter.”

NeighborHealth volunteers, staff and community partners connected with visitors, offering families opportunities to learn more about services and resources available year-round from health educators, behavioral health clinicians, and community outreach teams. The event also provided opportunities for new patients to connect directly with staff and explore NeighborHealth’s broad network of family care, radiology, dental, recovery, older adult and behavioral health programs.

NeighborHealth plans to continue to support healthier, more connected communities across Boston through education, prevention and care and will be hosting a second Fall Family Health Fair at Blackstone Square Park, 1535 Washington St, South End, Boston on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10am- 2pm.

This year’s health fairs are made possible thanks to the generosity of presenting sponsor Mass General Brigham Health Plan as well as Quest Diagnostics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Santander Bank, Beth Israel Lahey Health Mt. Auburn OBGYN Dept., Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Boston Public Health Commission, Cataldo Ambulance, and Rockland Trust. Other in-kind sponsors include Farmer Dave, Costco, Wegman’s, and Whole Foods Market.

To learn more about upcoming community events, visit NeighborHealth Events.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 55 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit neighborhealth.com/en/.

From left to right: Maria Coppenrath, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jamie Hazard, president and CEO of NeighborHealth; Dr. Julio Mazul, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, NeighborHealth; Eugenia Coronada, Vice President, Specialty Services and Patient Experience, NeighborHealth

Jamie Hazard, president and CEO of NeighborHealth receiving his annual flu shot at the NeighborHealth Fall Family Health Fair

Young East Boston residents decorating pumpkins at NeighborHealth Fall Family Health Fair