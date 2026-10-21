Joseph P. Fitzgerald

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1969

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Thursday, October 22nd at 1 p.m. (Please meet at the Main Gate at 12:45 p.m.) for Joseph P. Fitzgerlad, who died on Friday, October 9th at Vantage Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wakefield following a long illness. He was 75 years old.

Joe was born and raised in Revere. He was one of five children raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1969. Joe had a deep fascination for learning and reading. He loved books and he worked for several years at the Boston Public Library as a Library Assistant. Unfortunately, due to Joe’s health issues, he was no longer able to work, however, he still maintained his love for books and reading.

He was the loving son of the late Desmond J. Fitzgerald and Catherine H. “Kitty” (Dineen) Fitzgerald; cherished brother of Mark R. Fitzgerald and his wife, Lydia of Quincy, Marianne Lally and her companion, James of Revere, Kathleen McLeod and her husband, George of Salem, NH and the late Michael J. Fitzgerald; the beloved uncle of Joseph, Justin, Kattie and Jenny. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of Massachusetts, 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.