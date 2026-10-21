Internal Revenue Retireer

Joan Raimo, 89, a longtime resident of Salem, NH, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2026 at The Residence Salem Woods.

Joan grew up in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. She dedicated much of her career to public service, working as a Tax Auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. Earlier in her career, she worked as a secretary for General Electric.

Joan had many interests and enjoyed making the most of life. She loved skiing and traveling and especially enjoyed trips to the casino with her friends. She had a passion for gardening and collecting, and she was an avid shopper who always enjoyed finding something special.

Joan was the beloved mother of Mary Baker of Sandown, NH, and the loving grandmother of Brodey Wall. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Raimo Jr., her parents, Louise and Anthony DeRosa and her siblings, Louise DeRosa and Philip DeRosa.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Salem Woods for the love, kindness, and care they showed June during her time there. Shelley and Donna were especially devoted to Joan. Their compassion meant so much to her and her family.

Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, October 21st from 4 to 7 p.m. at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main Street, Salem, NH.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish in Salem, NH. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.. Burial will be at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Monday, October 26 at 12:30 p.m. Please arrive by 12:15 p.m.

To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.