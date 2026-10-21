(January 22,1934 – October 11, 2026)

Frederick E. Holden, of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, Revere and Delray Beach, FL, passed away on October 11, 2026, at the age of 92. He was born on January 22, 1934, in Boston, the son of the late Frederick D. Holden of Boston and Blanche (Poirier) Holden of Canada. He was the brother of the late David Holden and Robert Holden.

Fred served his country with honor as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1952–1955), including active combat duty. A decorated veteran, he received the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service and National Defense Service Medals. After his military service, he continued a life of public service as a police officer with the Boston Police Department for more than twenty years. In later years, he remained in the security field working as a detective.

He was the loving husband for 68 years of Barbara (Festa) Holden. the devoted father of Cheryl Holden Cuddy and her husband, Brian of Milton and Frederick “Rick” A. Holden and his wife, Jennifer of Beverly, the proud and adored “papa” of Adrienne (Cuddy) Gerrity and her wife, Colleen Gerrity of Brookline and Lauren Cuddy of Boston and was further blessed with three great-grandchildren: Finnegan, Oliver and Lennon Marie.

An avid sports enthusiast, he loved watching ice hockey especially when the Boston Bruins played the Montreal Canadiens. Fred was always up for playing a game of indoor or outdoor street hockey with his kids and brother -in-law, Al Festa. He was also a loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan. Fred enjoyed watching horse racing at Suffolk Downs and at Gulfstream. He loved the outdoors in Maine and enjoyed his winters in Florida. “Uncle Freddie” was always a favorite of his many nieces and nephews as well as sisters in law Beverly Pacheco and Elaine Festa. Fred was always there to lend a helping hand and was known as “Mr. Fix It.” He will always be remembered for his steady sense of duty, his wonderful sense of humor and the care and love he showed for his family.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Sunday, October 25th from 1 to 3 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 where Fred received the most loving and wonderful care during the last few months of his life.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.