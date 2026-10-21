Retired Revere Police Detective

Retired Revere Police Detective Donald A. Cuccio, 83, a lifelong resident of Revere and a devoted public servant who proudly served his community for 42 years, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2026 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington surrounded by his family.

Affectionately known as “Donnie” to his family, friends, and countless members of the Revere community, he was born to the late Anthony and Agnes (Hart) Cuccio. Raised and educated in Revere, Donnie developed a deep affection for his hometown that would remain with him throughout his life.

He was the proud father of Kristin Cuccio of Winthrop and the cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Cuccio, his greatest pride and joy. Donnie was blessed to share a special lifelong bond with his brother, Robert Cuccio of Burlington, and his wife, Angela. He is also survived by Kristin’s mother, Elizabeth Carmichael of Winthrop and his brothers, Joseph Daisy of Kauai, Hawaii; William Daisy and his wife, Denise,of Plymouth and the late Donna M. DeSimone. He is also lovingly survived by several close cousins, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends.

Shortly after high school, Donnie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he entered the Revere Police Academy and began what would become a distinguished 42-year career with the Revere Police Department. Rising through the ranks from patrolman to detective, to court prosecutor for the Revere Police Department, Donnie dedicated his professional life to protecting and serving the people of Revere. He took great pride in his work and valued the relationships he built with residents, colleagues, and community members.

A familiar face throughout the city, Donnie especially enjoyed Revere’s many local dining establishments. He appreciated not only the food and atmosphere but, perhaps even more, the people who made these places special. He genuinely enjoyed the company of fellow patrons, restaurant owners and staff, many of whom became friends over the years.

Donnie’s love for Revere extended well beyond his years in uniform. A longtime resident of Revere Beach, he cherished the beach and amusement park of his childhood and remained connected to the neighborhood he called home.

Donnie will be remembered for his dedication to his community, his love of

Revere and its people, his funny and sociable personality, and the many friendships he cultivated throughout his life. His presence will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, October 20 from 4. to 7 p.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home today, Wednesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. , followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Entombment with military honors will immediately follow at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnie’s memory may be made to the

Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306..

To offer online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com