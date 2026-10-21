Veteran Activist of Winthrop, formerly of Revere

Bruce Dobson, of Winthrop, died in hospice at The PARC, Winthrop, on October 19, 2026. Dobson was 81 and had suffered from pancreatic cancer for nearly three years.

Dobson was born in Chelsea on January 23, 1945, to Harold and Virginia (Fouhy) Dobson. He lived in Revere throughout his youth, graduating from Immaculate Conception High School in 1962. He then joined the United States Air Force, spending a term in Viet Nam before returning to a position at New England Telephone, where he worked until his retirement.

In retirement Dobson became very active in the Viet Nam Veterans of America.

Disabled by at least three different diagnoses of cancer attributed to his Viet Nam exposure to Agent Orange (CLL, Colo-rectal and Pancreatic) he assisted numerous Veterans to receive their proper disability benefits, helped found and name the Roy Correnti VVA Chapter 706 in Lynn, was on a National Agent Orange Committee and served as Vice-President East of the Massachusetts State Council for many years.

He also gave generously of his time and energy to hundreds of people in Alcoholics Anonymous and had been sober himself for forty-nine years on October 2, 2026. He was a kind, easy-going person who loved golf, his red Mustang convertible, his cats and Ralph Lauren Polo shirts (he was usually much better dressed than his wife).

Dobson married Carol Liotti of Boston in 1972; they divorced in 1992. He married Irene Dwyer of Winthrop in 1997; both survive him. He also leaves his daughter and granddaughter, Kristen Dobson Meshlam and Joy Meshlam of Marblehead, his son, Andrew Dobson of Revere, his sister, Joan DeRoche of Alton Bay, NH, stepdaughters, Kathleen Dwyer Miller of Westlake, CA, and Anne Weston Emerson of Chicago, grandchildren: Jackson and Maisie Dobson of North Berwick, ME, Cole and Logan Miller of Westlake, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family thanks Dr. Jennifer Chan and her entire oncology team at Dana Farber, Care Dimensions Hospice staff, Home Instead aides and all the staff of The PARC for their compassionate and efficient care during this long unhappy journey,

People who wish to make a memorial contribution in Bruce’s name are respectfully directed to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) (https://www.vvmf.org)

A wake in Bruce’s honor will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ruggerio Funeral Home in East Boston. Interment will be private.