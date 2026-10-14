Two more wins for RHS boys soccer, ranked #14 in D-2

The Revere High boys soccer team posted a pair of big victories this past week to improve to a sterling 9-1-1 on the season. Coach Gerardo Rodriguez’s crew now is ranked #14 (as of last Friday morning) in the MIAA’s Division 2 power rankings.

After a 3-0 shutout at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford last Tuesday, the Patriots traveled to non-league opponent Methuen and enjoyed a happy bus ride home after an 8-1 rout of the Rangers.

Rodriguez and his crew were scheduled to host GBL foe Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to GBL adversary Somerville next Tuesday. The Patriots, who already have punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, are undefeated and atop first place in the GBL.

RHS field hockey defeats Everett, 2-0

The Revere High field hockey team posted a key victory at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett by a score of 2-0 Wednesday afternoon.

Zizi Kalliavas and Nicole Miranda scored the goals for Revere.

“Everyone gave it their all and worked really hard and it paid off,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia. “We had no subs and basically played 10 players at the end of the game, but they kept up with Everett the entire time.

“It was by far one of our best games so far,” Correia added. Everyone talked throughout the entire game, played position well, and helped each other out and picked each other up. I was really proud of them.”

The win boosts the Patriots (1-0) into first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL) vs. rivals Everett (1-1) and Malden (0-1), who are the only schools in the GBL with a field hockey program.

Revere is scheduled to travel to Malden today (Wednesday) and to non-league rival Methuen on Friday. They will host Everett next Monday and hit the road to non-league opponent Greater Lowell next Tuesday.

Boys cross country runs past English

The Revere High boys cross-country team celebrated Senior Day in appropriate fashion with a 16-40 victory over Lynn English last Wednesday on the Patriots’ home course at Belle Isle.

Junior Kosta Stamatopoulos (16:59) and senior captain Diogo Yogi (17:00) led the Patriot charge. “Both boys ran a great race,” said head coach Mike Flynn. “They both set personal records (PR) by far (15 seconds each) on our home course.”

Luke Imperato ran an excellent race with a huge PR margin of 47 seconds to finish with a time of 19:46. Emanuel Taylor also ran a PR on the home course with a time of 20:26. Javier Lopez rounded out the top five for Revere with a PR clocking of 21:52

Nicholas Rosa notched a Belle Isle PR with a time of 21:52. Noah Shanley ran a very consistent race and finished with a time of 23:57. Max Brown ran an excellent race and lowered his home course PR by 73 seconds with a time of 26:21.

“I am really proud of the team,” said Flynn. “Our goal is to improve every week and the boys are achieving that goal.”

The Patriots were scheduled to travel to Malden today (Wednesday) and to Everett next Wednesday.

RHS girls cross country holds Senior Day

The Revere High girls cross-country team dropped a 20-36 decision to Lynn English last week.

The Lady Patriots recognized their two seniors, captain Emma DeCrosta and Tram Vu, for their contributions to the RHS girls cross country program.

“Both Emma and Tran have provided the team with good leadership, amazing support, and laughs – each in their own way — over the season,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott.

“While we didn’t have the result we expected sophomores, Afomiya Wondemagegnhu and Dakota Hernadez both ran personal bests. Each took off about two minutes from their previous best times on our home course,” said Sinnott. “This is the second week in a row that Dakota has had a personal record (PR). She continues to improve week to week, which is really what I love to see.

“Each week I want the girls to not only race the other team, but race their previous bests,” Sinnott added. “We have two more regular season meets and the League Meet, which will close out our season.”

Overall result:

Lynn English 20

Revere 36

Individual result:

Emma DeCrosta – 1st overall – 23:30

Afomiya Wondemagengnhu – 7th overall – 30:39

Tram Vu – 8th overall – 31:11

Dakota Hernandez – 9th overall – 32:21

Jaelyn Torres – 11th overall – 33:45

Sinnott and her crew travel to Malden today (Wednesday) and to Everett next Wednesday, with the league meet in two weeks.

RHS girls soccer goes over .500; busy week ahead

The Revere High girls soccer team moved over the .500 mark with victories of 2-0 over Lynn English and 6-2 over Northeast Regional this past week

The Lady Patriots, who now stand at 5-4-1 on the season, have a busy week ahead with five matches in eight days: They were scheduled to travel to Malden yesterday (Tuesday); host Whittier Tech tomorrow (Thursday); entertain Northeast on Friday; travel to Brockton on Saturday; and return home to meet Somerville next Tuesday.