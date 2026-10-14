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The Annual RFD Open House on Broadway Sees the Biggest Turnout Ever

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Last Saturday morning the Revere Fire Department under the Direction of Chief James Cullen and event coordinator Revere Fire Captain Erin Leary hosted the annual fire prevention week open house. Featuring lots of information for parents to keep their homes safe from fire and other ways. Revere Board of Health was at the event, as well as Cataldo Ambulance Services, the Red Cross, Revere Police, all having handouts for parents and lots of interesting fun things for all the kids.

It was the largest attended open house in many years; the line wrapped around the building waiting for the official time of the event. Pizza, cotton candy. Popcorn, water was available for everyone, and plenty of it.

Sparky was on the scene for many photo-ops, and a live demonstration of the fire hose, kept the crowd entertained.

RFD Chief James Cullen, Captain Erin Leary and Sparky pause for a group photo as the event gets underway.
RFD Chief James Cullen, Captain Erin Leary and Sparky pause for a group photo as the event gets underway.
Joziah Bell with Sparky
Joziah Bell with Sparky
Enjoying cotton candy, Addie Mally and Kassey Timder.
Enjoying cotton candy, Addie Mally and Kassey Timder.
RPD Officer John Papasodora and Lola were on the scene, greeting hundreds of children at the Revere Central Fire Station. Lulu just returned from her training course and was ready for duty as a member of the Revere Police Department with her counterpart Charlie.
RPD Officer John Papasodora and Lola were on the scene, greeting hundreds of children at the Revere Central Fire Station. Lulu just returned from her training course and was ready for duty as a member of the Revere Police Department with her counterpart Charlie.
Fire Hats and cotton candy, brings a pair of smiles from Ailee and Bear Esteves.
Fire Hats and cotton candy, brings a pair of smiles from Ailee and Bear Esteves.
Working hard keeping the popcorn and pizza going to all the event goers, Angelina Molina, Aylssa Luiso. Deputy Chief Paul Cheever, and FF Dave Stankovski.
Working hard keeping the popcorn and pizza going to all the event goers, Angelina Molina, Aylssa Luiso. Deputy Chief Paul Cheever, and FF Dave Stankovski.
Lots of great stuff to keeps the kids happy and learn about fire safety from Rory and Jacquline Snyder.
Lots of great stuff to keeps the kids happy and learn about fire safety from Rory and Jacquline Snyder.
Photo op in a fire truck of Luisa DaSilva.
Photo op in a fire truck of Luisa DaSilva.
Ready for the job, Yassin Beneyad.
Ready for the job, Yassin Beneyad.
Former Revere School Committee member Dan Maguire and from the Revere Board of Health Adrain Maguire were at the open house at the Revere Central Fire Station.
Former Revere School Committee member Dan Maguire and from the Revere Board of Health Adrain Maguire were at the open house at the Revere Central Fire Station.
Sophia Leary with Lola the RPD comfort dog.
Sophia Leary with Lola the RPD comfort dog.
Helen Torres tries out the ambulance cot.
Helen Torres tries out the ambulance cot.
The Doherty family, Caity, Teagan, Chloe, FF Dan, and Kyle.
The Doherty family, Caity, Teagan, Chloe, FF Dan, and Kyle.
Isreal Young enjoying the open house.
Isreal Young enjoying the open house.
Pizza time for Leah and Melina Kaced.
Pizza time for Leah and Melina Kaced.
Spark’s new friends, Ayra and Victor Miranda.
Spark’s new friends, Ayra and Victor Miranda.
Revere School Committee member Jacquline Monterroso with Nico and Captain Erin Leary.
Revere School Committee member Jacquline Monterroso with Nico and Captain Erin Leary.
Revere Fire Fighter Nick Hartman kept a captive audience in the rear parking lot with a live demonstration.
Revere Fire Fighter Nick Hartman kept a captive audience in the rear parking lot with a live demonstration.
Mary Canty from the Red Cross with lots of information.
Mary Canty from the Red Cross with lots of information.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Council President Tony Zambuto (right) with Revere EMT Seth Tata Amando, Emma Messerian, and Esha Kelker.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Council President Tony Zambuto (right) with Revere EMT Seth Tata Amando, Emma Messerian, and Esha Kelker.
Kaia Daws ready to take calls in a fire truck.
Kaia Daws ready to take calls in a fire truck.
Octavia Rosado gets the tour by Cataldo EMT’s Jaiden Aquino and Gisella Bustamante.
Octavia Rosado gets the tour by Cataldo EMT’s Jaiden Aquino and Gisella Bustamante.