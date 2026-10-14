The Annual RFD Open House on Broadway Sees the Biggest Turnout Ever

Last Saturday morning the Revere Fire Department under the Direction of Chief James Cullen and event coordinator Revere Fire Captain Erin Leary hosted the annual fire prevention week open house. Featuring lots of information for parents to keep their homes safe from fire and other ways. Revere Board of Health was at the event, as well as Cataldo Ambulance Services, the Red Cross, Revere Police, all having handouts for parents and lots of interesting fun things for all the kids.

It was the largest attended open house in many years; the line wrapped around the building waiting for the official time of the event. Pizza, cotton candy. Popcorn, water was available for everyone, and plenty of it.

Sparky was on the scene for many photo-ops, and a live demonstration of the fire hose, kept the crowd entertained.

RFD Chief James Cullen, Captain Erin Leary and Sparky pause for a group photo as the event gets underway.