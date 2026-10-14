Seven Revere Firefighters are sworn-in during impressive ceremony

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths of office to new Revere Firefighters Kelvin Kerthi, James Kioussis, Anthony Giampietro, John Leone, Robert DelVecchio, Adam Comeau, and Michael Hayes during an impressive ceremony held Friday, Oct. 9 in the City Council Chambers.

Fire Chief James Cullen welcomed the proud family members of the seven new firefighters to the program.

Cullen also commended Mayor Keefe, “who is responsible for the hiring of these seven new firefighters along with four firefighters that were hired earlier this year and recently sworn in.”

Keefe called the inauguration of the seven firefighters “a monumental day for the City of Revere and its commitment to public safety.”

“Earlier this week, we celebrated and accepted an award of more than $2.5 million to strengthen our Fire Department through SAFER staffing funding for coming year. Today, we celebrate our largest firefighter class in more than a decade,” said Keefe.

“Exceptions, smart, kind, strong, and focused were just some of the adjectives used by the trainers in Boston to describe this class. Some shared that Revere was exceptionally well represented and that our recruits stood among the entire academy. As your Mayor, this makes me very proud. I am certain your families here today are equally proud,” said Keefe.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, and School Committeeman John Kingston join together for a congratulatory photo with Revere’s seven new firefighters following the swearing-in ceremony.