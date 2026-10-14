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Seven Revere Firefighters are sworn-in during impressive ceremony

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City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths of office to new Revere Firefighters Kelvin Kerthi, James Kioussis, Anthony Giampietro, John Leone, Robert DelVecchio, Adam Comeau, and Michael Hayes during an impressive ceremony held Friday, Oct. 9 in the City Council Chambers.

Fire Chief James Cullen welcomed the proud family members of the seven new firefighters to the program.

Cullen also commended Mayor Keefe, “who is responsible for the hiring of these seven new firefighters along with four firefighters that were hired earlier this year and recently sworn in.”

Keefe called the inauguration of the seven firefighters “a monumental day for the City of Revere and its commitment to public safety.”

“Earlier this week, we celebrated and accepted an award of more than $2.5 million to strengthen our Fire Department through SAFER staffing funding for coming year. Today, we celebrate our largest firefighter class in more than a decade,” said Keefe.

“Exceptions, smart, kind, strong, and focused were just some of the adjectives used by the trainers in Boston to describe this class. Some shared that Revere was exceptionally well represented and that our recruits stood among the entire academy. As your Mayor, this makes me very proud. I am certain your families here today are equally proud,” said Keefe.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, and School Committeeman John Kingston join together for a congratulatory photo with Revere’s seven new firefighters following the swearing-in ceremony.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, and School Committeeman John Kingston join together for a congratulatory photo with Revere’s seven new firefighters following the swearing-in ceremony.
Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio (center) offered his personal congratulations to his friends, Anthony DelVecchio (left) and his son, new Revere firefighter Robert DelVecchio, and Rick Hayes (right) and his son, Michael Hayes, at the swearing-in ceremony.
Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio (center) offered his personal congratulations to his friends, Anthony DelVecchio (left) and his son, new Revere firefighter Robert DelVecchio, and Rick Hayes (right) and his son, Michael Hayes, at the swearing-in ceremony.
Revere Firefighter Kelvin Kerthi, pictured with his wife, Lexi Wright, daughter, Annabelle Kerthi, and sister, Fiona Kerthi.
Revere Firefighter Kelvin Kerthi, pictured with his wife, Lexi Wright, daughter, Annabelle Kerthi, and sister, Fiona Kerthi.
Revere Firefighter James Kioussis, pictured with his mother, Suzy Kioussis, nephew, Liam, girlfriend, Morgan Payne, and aunt, Cindy Page.
Revere Firefighter James Kioussis, pictured with his mother, Suzy Kioussis, nephew, Liam, girlfriend, Morgan Payne, and aunt, Cindy Page.
Revere High School boys head basketball coach David Leary, his former star player, new Revere Firefighter John Leone, and his father, John Leone, an assistant coach in the program.
Revere High School boys head basketball coach David Leary, his former star player, new Revere Firefighter John Leone, and his father, John Leone, an assistant coach in the program.
Deputy Chief Anthony Giampietro had the honor of pinning the badge on the uniform of his son, new Revere Firefighter Anthony Giampietro, at the swearing-in ceremony.
Deputy Chief Anthony Giampietro had the honor of pinning the badge on the uniform of his son, new Revere Firefighter Anthony Giampietro, at the swearing-in ceremony.
John Leone has the high honor of pinning the badge on the uniform of his son, Revere Firefighter John Leone, at the swearing-in ceremony.
John Leone has the high honor of pinning the badge on the uniform of his son, Revere Firefighter John Leone, at the swearing-in ceremony.
Fire Chief James Cullen and Mayor Patrick Keefe, pictured with newly inaugurated Revere Firefighters Kelvin Kerthi, Michael Hayes, Robert DelVecchio, Anthony Giampietro, James Kioussis, John Leone, and Adam Comeau.
Fire Chief James Cullen and Mayor Patrick Keefe, pictured with newly inaugurated Revere Firefighters Kelvin Kerthi, Michael Hayes, Robert DelVecchio, Anthony Giampietro, James Kioussis, John Leone, and Adam Comeau.
Revere Firefighter Adam Comeau, pictured with his mother, Dawn Comeau, father, Donald Comeau, wife, Alexa Comeau, aunt Karen Graham, and uncle, Tag Graham.
Revere Firefighter Adam Comeau, pictured with his mother, Dawn Comeau, father, Donald Comeau, wife, Alexa Comeau, aunt Karen Graham, and uncle, Tag Graham.
Revere Firefighter John Leone, pictured with family (from left) brother Nicholas Leone, brother, Andrew Leone, mother, Joy Leone, father, John Leone, brother, Matthew Leone, and brother, Joseph Leone.
Revere Firefighter John Leone, pictured with family (from left) brother Nicholas Leone, brother, Andrew Leone, mother, Joy Leone, father, John Leone, brother, Matthew Leone, and brother, Joseph Leone.
Revere Firefighter John Leone, pictured with family and friends following the swearing-in ceremony.
Revere Firefighter John Leone, pictured with family and friends following the swearing-in ceremony.
Revere Firefighter Anthony Giampietro, pictured with his father, Deputy Chief Anthony Giampietro, sister, Olivia Giampietro, mother, Lisa Giampietro, aunt, Joanna Giampietro, uncle, Walter Giampietro, and friend, Matt Keeves.
Revere Firefighter Anthony Giampietro, pictured with his father, Deputy Chief Anthony Giampietro, sister, Olivia Giampietro, mother, Lisa Giampietro, aunt, Joanna Giampietro, uncle, Walter Giampietro, and friend, Matt Keeves.
Revere Firefighter Michael Hayes, pictured with his family (from left), cousin, Jonathan McTague, uncle, John McTague, aunt, Roberta McTague, mother, Donna Hayes, girlfriend, Katie O’Donnell, father, Rick Hayes, and aunt, Karen English.
Revere Firefighter Michael Hayes, pictured with his family (from left), cousin, Jonathan McTague, uncle, John McTague, aunt, Roberta McTague, mother, Donna Hayes, girlfriend, Katie O’Donnell, father, Rick Hayes, and aunt, Karen English.
Revere Firefighter Robert DelVecchio, pictured with his brother, Anthony DelVecchio, father, Anthony DelVecchio, mother, Lenore DelVecchio, sister, Amara Rivotto, and niece, Philomena Rivotto.
Revere Firefighter Robert DelVecchio, pictured with his brother, Anthony DelVecchio, father, Anthony DelVecchio, mother, Lenore DelVecchio, sister, Amara Rivotto, and niece, Philomena Rivotto.
Revere Firefighter Robert DelVecchio, pictured with his proud family at the swearing-in ceremony.
Revere Firefighter Robert DelVecchio, pictured with his proud family at the swearing-in ceremony.