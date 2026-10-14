Sawaya calls for traffic study of Carey Circle area

Traffic and parking concerns have likely been a concern for the Revere City Council since the first Model Ts started motoring along Revere Beach.

Last week, Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion asking that the Department of Conservation and Recreation take immediate action to improve safety along the stretch of Revere Beach Boulevard and the Lynnway near Carey Circle. In addition, the motion requests that the mayor ask DCR and the state and local police, in coordination with all appropriate city agencies, conduct an urgent traffic safety review of Revere Beach Boulevard from Revere Street to Carey Circle, including the Lynnway approaches, and recommend appropriate traffic calming measures.

That traffic safety review, according to Guarino-Sawaya, should include the past three years of crash data, vehicle speeds, roadway design, signage, pavement markings, pedestrian safety, and enforcement needs with particular attention to vehicles leaving the roadway and endangering nearby homes.

“We continue to see serious accidents in and around Carey Circle,” the Ward 5 Councillor said. “The most recent crash, where a person was ejected this past weekend really emphasizes this urgency. I have raised concerns about this bend before, and I believe we need to stop waiting and take action right now.”

Guarino-Sawaya said she is asking for a review of the accidents in the area, adding that she knows of at least five serious accidents in the area over the past 18 months. More importantly, she said there is an immediate need for the installation of an illuminated ‘Slow Bend’ sign on the stretch of roadway.

“I am concerned that this is a death waiting to happen; it needs to be taken care of immediately,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “I did meet with the mayor earlier, and he is working on it right now; he has contacted agencies, and I am praying that we do what we need to do and that this doesn’t happen again. People do need to slow down, though, I do need to say that.”