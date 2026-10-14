Save the Date: Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Santa Parade

The City of Revere invites residents to save the date for the Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Santa Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026. As we approach the fifth anniversary of Priscilla’s passing, this special event will honor her lasting legacy and the tremendous impact she made on our community.

Priscilla touched the lives of everyone she met with her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to Revere. As the City’s Community Liaison, she was passionate about serving residents and improving the community she loved. She founded Revere’s Santa Walk and contributed to numerous projects, including new dog parks and children’s playgrounds, the Sargent Street underpass mural, and the senior center.

Priscilla’s spirit of kindness and community service continues to inspire those who knew her. Join us as we celebrate her life, honor her legacy, and carry forward the holiday tradition she helped create. More information about the parade will be announced in the coming weeks.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Endorses No on Question 3

Voter Rights MA, the ballot question committee behind Vote No on Ballot Question 3, today announced that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is voting No on Question 3 and urging Massachusetts voters to do the same. Question 3 would replace the current primary system with a top-two primary.

Mayor Wu joins Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and a growing coalition of labor unions and progressive groups including the AFL-CIO, SEIU, MTA, AFT, Progressive Mass, and the Mass Democratic Party in opposing the measure, which she said would make it harder for working families to compete against well-funded interests.

“Our primary system plays a central role in educating voters and bringing new progressive ideas and candidates into office, including the most diverse group of elected leaders in state history,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “At an urgent moment when our democracy depends on Democrats winning elections here and across the country, I’m voting to keep our primary, empower grassroots organizing, and strengthen the pipeline for new ideas and leaders committed to rebuilding our government for working people.”

Jordan Berg Powers, Chair of Voter Rights MA said Mayor Wu’s endorsement shows the breadth of the coalition opposing Question 3.

“Mayor Wu has shown through her career that you can win by organizing neighbors, and we are united to ensure future candidates still have that opportunity. We welcome her voice in our coalition to protect working class families.”

The Yes on 3 campaign has raised nearly $7,000,000 dollars, with over $5,000,000 coming from just 20 donors, mostly executives at private equity firms. The No on 3 campaign was started by activists and labor unions to protect working class candidates, candidates of color and first time candidates to ensure that our elections are not taken over by wealthy donors.

Learn more at www.VoteNoOn3Mass.com.

Two Revere men face drug charges

The Chelsea Police Drug Unit and the Revere Police Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 388 Ocean Ave., Apt. 911 in Revere on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 9. Two Revere men were arrested on drug charges and were scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

The arrest was the result of a seven-month investigation, according to Chelsea police.

Rafael Gomez, 48, and Carlos Espinosa Cabral, 27, were arrested after police stated that they seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, $11,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

“This is another great example of Chelsea and Revere collaborating for a common goal; taking drugs off our streets and holding those selling them accountable,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “Excellent job by all.”