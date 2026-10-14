Revere loses to Everett in a thriller, 35-27

Homecoming Night in Everett brought out the absolute best in a determined group of Revere High School football players who nearly pulled off the upset, losing to the Tide, 35-27, in a thrilling GBL encounter before a huge crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Revere gave Everett, who is ranked 12th in the state in Division 1, all it could handle in an action-packed game played in an electric atmosphere. Add in the emotion of head coach Lou Cicatelli’s last visit to Everett Stadium, and what you had was one of the most exciting football games in recent memory.

Quarterback Jose Fuentes and running backs Sergio Peguero scored first-half touchdowns as the Patriots built a 21-13 lead. But Everett took some of Revere’s momentum away by scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the final plays of the first half, tying the game at 21-21.

Fuentes second TD run closed the gap to 28-27 (Revere opted to go for two points following a roughing-the-holder penalty on the PAT but was unsuccessful).

NOT THIS TIME: Silvio Neta (55) reacts after he sacked Everett quarterback Mike Walsh on an Everett fourth quarter drive. Bob Marra photos

Everett’s freshman quarterback Michael Walsh completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jerol Zamor to extend the lead to 35-27. But the Patriots showed their tenacity and drive, marching down the field quickly deep into Everett territory, but the Tide halted the Patriots who were in search of a touchdown and game-tying two-point conversion.

Fuentes (125 yards, 2 TFs) and Reda Atoui (115 yards, TD) helped Revere soar past the 300-yard rushing mark in the game. Ismael Romero-Gonzalez was also a standout on offense.

Revere also perfectly executed a halfback option pass play in the first half with David Cruz delivering a strike to Manny Alejo.

Cicatelli lauded the contributions on defense by

“It was a tough one,” Cicatelli said candidly. “We played very well, and it was an excellent high school football game. We just ran out of time at the end. Unfortunately, we didn’t pull off the win. They hit us with two fourth-down touchdowns that really hurt. That play at the end of the first half was the turning point. If we had gone into the locker room up 21-13 at the half, I think we would have had a little momentum going. But I’m proud of our kids.”

Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto accurately called it “an exciting game between two longtime GBL rivals.”

“I give Revere a lot of credit,” said DiLoreto. “I love Revere coach Cicatelli. He’s been a dear friend of mine for a long time. I knew they would be well-coached, well-prepared and disciplined. It was a one-play game. This was a game of two really emotional, all-in teams playing in a great GBL rivalry. We’re bordering cities, and it feels great to be a part of that tradition and rivalry as a coach.”

Revere (2-3) hosts Somerville (2-3) Friday night.