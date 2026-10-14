Revere firefighter brings life-saving lessons to elementary students during fire prevention week

For Revere firefighter Ryan DiCarlo, teaching kids about fire safety is more than just explaining what firefighters do when an emergency happens. It’s about giving young students the knowledge, confidence, and practical skills to identify dangerous situations, protect themselves, and possibly save lives.

Firefighter Ryan DiCarlo talks to the students at the Whelan School as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Last week, during National Fire Prevention Week, DiCarlo visited elementary students at Revere Public Schools and taught them an engaging, hands-on lesson on fire prevention, emergency preparedness, and the importance of making smart decisions at home.

DiCarlo demonstrated the basics of fire safety and helped students learn more about the role firefighters play in keeping their community safe with demonstrations, questions, real-life examples, and an up-close look at his protective firefighting equipment.

A 12-year veteran of the Revere Fire Department, DiCarlo began his presentation by explaining that firefighters respond to far more than fires. Their responsibilities include motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies, and a wide variety of situations requiring immediate assistance.

“We respond to a whole bunch of different emergencies,” DiCarlo told students, describing situations ranging from automobile accidents to injuries requiring medical attention.

He said firefighters bring various professional backgrounds and skills to the job, from carpentry to electrical and plumbing knowledge, which can prove valuable in emergency situations.

But the biggest lesson of his visit was obvious: Preparedness for emergencies can make a big difference.

One of the first lessons DiCarlo reviewed was the familiar but potentially life-saving technique known as “Stop, Drop, and Roll.”

Rather than simply explaining the procedure, he demonstrated the steps, showing students how to stop moving, drop to the ground, cover their faces, and roll to extinguish flames if their clothing catches fire.

“It may be silly, but it could save your life,” DiCarlo told the students.

He then turned to another essential lesson: knowing when and how to call for help.

Asking students to identify the three-digit emergency number, DiCarlo encouraged the entire group to repeat “911” together several times, reinforcing the importance of remembering the number when an emergency occurs.

The presentation also emphasized the role of smoke alarms in protecting families.

“Smoke alarms give an early warning that something could be wrong in a home or building,” DiCarlo said. The alarm could be a series of beeps or a voice alert, but in either case, students should understand that it means they should act immediately.

He connected the lesson to the fire drills students practice at school, reminding them to follow their teachers’ directions, evacuate the building, and remain at their designated meeting locations so everyone can be accounted for.

At home, he explained, the same basic principles apply.

“When we get out of the house, we want to stay out,” DiCarlo said.

He asked students to repeat one of the presentation’s most important safety messages: “Get out, stay out.”

The rule applies even when children are worried about pets, favorite blankets, toys, or other belongings left behind.

DiCarlo explained that children should never reenter a burning building to retrieve something or rescue an animal. Instead, they should tell firefighters about anyone or any pets who may still be inside.

Another important lesson involved the dangers of smoke inhalation.

DiCarlo explained that smoke can be more dangerous than the flames themselves and that it rises and accumulates near ceilings before spreading downward.

During a fire, he said, escaping occupants should stay low to the ground, where the air may be clearer.

“Even as firefighters, we still get low, and we crawl on the ground,” he explained, describing how thick smoke can make it difficult to see and breathe.

DiCarlo linked these lessons to common experiences, such as school fire drills and smoke detectors in the home, to teach students how simple actions can save their lives in an emergency.

DiCarlo said that while a significant part of the presentation was emergency response, fire and injury prevention are equally important.

He discussed possible hazards at home, especially in kitchens where children might be tempted to pull down pots and pans from the stovetop or oven.

DiCarlo warned students that pots and pans may hold boiling water or other dangerously hot contents, even when children cannot see what is inside.

Firefighter Ryan DiCarlo takes questions from the students. DiCarlo takes the time to explain important life-saving lessons and steps to the students at the Lincoln School in case they ever find themselves in an emergency.

He recalled an incident involving a child who pulled down a pot containing boiling water and suffered painful burns.

“I would rather not see any of you guys hurt,” he told the students.

He also reminded children that matches and lighters are not toys.

“Lighters and matches are tools for adults,” DiCarlo said, encouraging students who discover either item to alert a responsible adult rather than handle it themselves.

The discussion then shifted to an increasingly important fire prevention concern: rechargeable electronic devices.

National Fire Prevention Week, observed Oct. 4-10, highlights the importance of educating families about fire hazards and preventive measures. This year’s campaign materials are about safe charging practices for lithium-ion battery-powered devices such as phones, tablets, laptops, and electric scooters.

DiCarlo made the topic particularly relevant to his young audience, many of whom are elementary school students who routinely use electronic devices at home and at school.

He asked students how many had rechargeable electronics before explaining why devices should never be charged on beds, couches, blankets, or other soft surfaces.

He cited an incident in which a bedroom was set on fire by a tablet charging on a child’s bed as an example of the danger. The child was not hurt, but the room was destroyed by the fire, DiCarlo said.

He advised students to charge electronics on flat, solid surfaces like desks or counters—not on items that can trap heat or catch fire.

The lesson reinforced the overall message of this year’s fire prevention campaign: that everyday actions, even something as simple as charging a tablet, can significantly contribute to preventing dangerous fires.

A highlight of the presentation was when DiCarlo showed students the protective gear firefighters put on when they answer calls for help.

He showed his firefighter boots, pants, gloves, and helmet and explained how each part helps keep firefighters safe in dangerous situations.

For example, his heavy boots protect his feet and keep them dry when firefighters have to walk through water when putting out fires, especially in the cold of winter.

He also mentioned the special protective clothing that firefighters are required to wear, whatever the outside temperature.

The demonstration also aimed to familiarize children with the sight of firefighters in bulky protective gear.

During a real emergency, firefighters may look unfamiliar or intimidating to young children, especially when wearing helmets, protective clothing, and breathing apparatus.

DiCarlo wanted students to understand that the person beneath the equipment is still someone they can trust.

“Nothing’s changed. I’m still firefighter Ryan,” he told the children.

He encouraged students to approach firefighters for help once safely outside and to share important information about anyone who might still be inside a building.

“If you are in trouble and you see a firefighter, that firefighter will help you,” he said.

For Revere Public Schools, the visit provided an opportunity to reinforce important life skills through a direct connection with one of the city’s public safety professionals.

From learning how to respond when a smoke alarm sounds to understanding why electronics should be charged safely, students received practical lessons they could share with parents, caregivers, and siblings.

DiCarlo’s most important message was one that children could carry with them long after Fire Prevention Week ended.

Fire safety starts with awareness, prevention, and knowing what to do when seconds count.

By teaching those lessons early on, DiCarlo and the Revere Fire Department are helping the youngest residents of the city become safer, more confident, and better prepared to respond when an emergency occurs.