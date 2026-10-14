Revere Cultural Council to begin reviewing grant applications

The Revere Cultural Council had received nearly 50 applications for Mass Cultural Council grants as of its October meeting last week.

During the meeting, the local cultural council reviewed the process for distributing the nearly $46,000 in state cultural council grants. The deadline for Revere organizations to submit applications for the grants was Oct. 15.

According to Revere Cultural Council Chair Rocky Graziano, the council members will begin reviewing the applications, using a point system to determine which of the grants will move forward for funding.

At the council’s November meeting, it will determine which applications will be funded. Then, at the December meeting, the cultural council will determine the funding amounts for the successful application.

Graziano said that the successful applicants will receive grant funding, but they may not receive the full amounts requested given the limited amount of state funding. As of last week’s meeting, Graziano said there were 47 applications totalling over $125,000 in funding. Last year, he said the Revere Cultural Council received just over 50 applications.

“What this process will do is determine that we are enthusiastically behind these projects,” said Graziano. “It does not guarantee that you will get the full amount that you have asked for.”

Graziano and the council also reviewed the local priorities for the Fiscal Year 2027 grants, as well as the guidelines.

The cultural council grants should prioritize Revere residents, with an emphasis on underserved and underrepresented populations, while fostering inclusivity, equity, and broad community participation; and reflect the rich diversity of cultures both past and current. The grant requests should also come from new applicants and previous recipients who have demonstrated measurable impact through the quality of their projects and the number of community members reached.

Applicants must be from Revere or sponsored by an organization in Revere, and applicants must provide a clear project plan that includes a detailed timeline, an itemized budget, and documentation outlining how grant funds will be used.

Additionally, all programs must be held in locations that are accessible to those with disabilities, and funds must not be used to substitute or replace existing publicly funded programs.

The cultural council members will rate each application on a points scale taking into account project quality, originality and creativity, community benefit, and planning and budget.

Once the approved applications are announced at the November meeting, the cultural council will then be able to debate how much of the Mass Cultural Council grant pie each will receive during its December meeting, Graziano said.