Feb 26, 1958 — Oct 11, 2026

John Crocker (Papa) passed October 11th at his home surrounded by his family.

His greatest accomplishment was being a father to three children, Charro, Julian and Matt. The best Papa to his 6 grandchildren, Jake, Sofie, Eloise, Max, Eli & Emmett, a loving husband to his Wife, Susan for 44 years, best friends with his son-in-law Jay, a loving brother to Scotty and Brenda, an uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a cat dad to his best girl, Ruby.

A broken heart is powerful and unforgiving, and the loss of his beautiful wife, Susan left him with a sense of emptiness. We can find comfort in the fact that he is joined with her again, hopefully sipping martinis and following her many commands. Despite their different personalities, Susan created a softness within John that has lived within him since her passing. They were perfectly imperfect on their own, but together were a perfect team.

John was most fulfilled surrounded by his people. With them, he got to enjoy sunny trips to Aruba, dinners that he never let us pay for, and endless love from his many children and grandchildren.

John was one of the hardest working guys out there. I like to refer to people like him as “the guy.” The guy you need when your tire popped, the guy you need when there’s a mouse in your home, the guy you need when you are hungry (and are in the mood for a fancy steak dinner), the guy you need when life gets tough. He somehow always had a solution.

We are all so grateful we got to live alongside “our guy.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.