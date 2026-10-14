He will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew and loved him

Emanuel Silveira, born Vincent Indorato and affectionately known to his family and friends as ‘Vinny,’ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the age of 40. A beloved husband, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, Vinny leaves behind a family who will love and miss him always.

Born in Boston and raised in Revere, Vinny was the beloved son of Kenneth K. Indorato of Revere and Maria C. (Silveira) Bradley and her husband, Anthony, of Hopedale. A roofer by trade, he worked for CSM Building Corp. in Saugus for more than 15 years.

Vinny loved his family and friends more than anything. His presence, the memories he created, and the bonds he shared with those closest to him will remain in their hearts. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Vinny was the beloved husband of Gabriella M. Silveira of Lynn and the loving father of Selena E. Silveira and Gabriel Silveira, both of Peabody, and Isaiah White of Framingham. He was the dear brother of Stephanie Dwyer and her husband, Andrew of Chelsea; Christina Indorato of Revere and Justin Indorato of Waltham. He was the cherished grandson of Leticia Giordano of New Hampshire and the late Joseph Silveira, Vincent L. Indorato and Barbara O’Neil. He is also lovingly survived by his uncle, Chris Souza, along with his stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.

Relatives and friends gathered for a visitation at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave. in Chelsea on Monday, October 12. Emanuel’s Funeral Service followed the visitation. Interment was private.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to share memories and offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.