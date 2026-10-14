Early voting in Revere starts on Saturday

Early voting for registered voters in Revere begins this Saturday, Oct. 17.

This year’s state election is highlighted by races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of statewide and district races down the ballot. In addition, voters will be able to weigh in on nine ballot questions this year.

Early voting takes place in the City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall, located at 281 Broadway.

The early voting schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 – 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 8:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 24.

Register to vote online at www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr. Call or visit the Revere Election Office with any questions at 281 Broadway, 1st floor or (781) 286-8200.