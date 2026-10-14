City of Revere, Shark Runners host Inaugural Revere 5K

Four hundred runners participated in the first annual Revere 5K on October 10, starting at the Susan B. Anthony School. Presented by the City of Revere, in collaboration with Shark Runners, Revere Running Club, and Revere Parks & Recreation, the Revere 5K raised $15,000 to benefit the City of Revere Community Scholarship fund, which provides scholarships and higher education opportunities for graduating Revere High School seniors.

“Seeing the community together fills my heart,” said Will Garcia, Founder, Shark Runners. “We are here for a purpose. Remember our motto for today: One mile. One future. We run for those who can’t. When we race, we always think about something to encourage us to keep going.”

Diogo Yogi, of Saugus, and Cristian Requeno, of Revere

Runners participating in the first annual Revere 5K on October 10

Runners, Matt and Milo Weinberg, with Noah and Christine Weinberg, and their friend, Javier Bustamante

Revere Police Department: Lt. Matt Leslie and his wife, Lainey, with Officer Gina Bertrand, Officer Alejandro Ochoa, Sawyer LaVita, Chief Maria LaVita, and Captain Tom Malone

City of Revere employees, Jorge Pazos and Bill Guinasso, with Josie

Angel Pena, of Lynn, and Camila Perez, of Chelsea

Gemma and Leanne Stamatopoulos, Donna McDuffee, Jennifer and Mayor Patrick Keefe, Rose Burns, and James Carpinelli