City of Revere celebrates Italian Heritage Month
The City of Revere celebrated the Heritage of its Italian community at the Beachmont VFW last Thursday, Oct. 8.
Attendees were treated to a night of camraderie and spread of delicious Italian cuisine, with entertainment provided by Boston Guido and Stevie Snacks (The Wicked Snackah), Vincenzo Amara, Alex VIolino and Deja’Vu.
City of Revere elected officials, from left, School Committeeman Stephen Damiano, Jr., State Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, Councillor Marc Silvestri, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Ward 5 Councillor and Council V.P., Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committeeman John Kingston and Steven Morabito, Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture.
Annarita Perrone is presented with a Citation from Revere City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.
Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti with Massachusetts State Rep Jessica Ann Giannino, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, and City Councilor Marc Silvestri
Revere Police Captain Tom Malone and Officer Derek Vecchia were outside offering frozen treats.
AnnaMarie Lara Pizziferri is presented with a Citation from Revere City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya
President of Italian Heritage Month in Massachusetts Richard Vita
City of Revere Director of Engagement Inclusion & Culture Steve Morabito
“The Boston Guido” with Ken Paluso
Massachusetts State Rep Jeff Turco
Comites Boston Secretary Fabio Colasante
Revere City Councilor Jim McCuran serves cake made by D’Orsi’s in Peabody
Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti is presented with a Citation from the Revere City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya on behalf of the City Council.
Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti is presented with a Citation from the Massachusetts Senate.
The Beachmont VFW Hall was filled with celebration of Italian Heritage.
Revere School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr, ?????, City Councilors Ira Novoselsky and Marc Silvestri, and Assistant Director of Engagement Inclusion & Culture Asmaa Aboufouda
Audience members participate in the act of comedians Steve D’Amato, The Wicked Snackah, and “The Boston Guido”.
Alex Brosban on violin
Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti
Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe and City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya with Jamie Russo who funded a $5000 scholarship.
Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti is presented with a Citation from Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe.
Annarita Perrone (center) and her husband Mino DeTommaso with Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti.
Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe and wife Jennifer with City Councilor Ira Novoselsky and former Everett School Committee member Michael McLaughlin.
Revere School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr with wife Jacklyn and sons Stephen III and Jack Mario.
City of Revere Director of Engagement Inclusion & Culture Steve Morabito, Consul General of Italy Arnaldo Minuti, Steve D’Amato (The Wicked Snackah) with “The Boston Guido”, Revere City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and President of Italian Heritage Month in Massachusetts Richard Vita.
Revere Assistant Director of Engagement Inclusion & Culture Asmaa Aboufouda and City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya get their photo taken by fellow City Councilor Ira Novoselsky.
Comedians Steve D’Amato, The Wicked Snackah, and “The Boston Guido” perform.