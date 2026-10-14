City of Revere celebrates Italian Heritage Month

The City of Revere celebrated the Heritage of its Italian community at the Beachmont VFW last Thursday, Oct. 8.

Attendees were treated to a night of camraderie and spread of delicious Italian cuisine, with entertainment provided by Boston Guido and Stevie Snacks (The Wicked Snackah), Vincenzo Amara, Alex VIolino and Deja’Vu.

City of Revere elected officials, from left, School Committeeman Stephen Damiano, Jr., State Rep. Jeff Turco, Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, Councillor Marc Silvestri, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Ward 5 Councillor and Council V.P., Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, School Committeeman John Kingston and Steven Morabito, Director of Engagement, Inclusion, and Culture.