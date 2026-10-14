Brief meeting for Conservation Comm.

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsComm) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening October 7, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were vice-chair Brian Averbach, Joseph LaValle, Wilson Correa, and Thomas Carleton.

The first matter of the evening was a Notice of Intent (NOI) filed by the owner of 620 Revere Beach Boulevard for an after-the-fact construction of two sheds, as well as the installation of 4100 sq. ft. of artificial turf.. The matter had been continued on a number of occasions in order for the owner to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) to obtain a variance for the addition of the sheds on the property.

Attorney Joseph Catoggio told the commissioners that the ZBA had granted the variances on the condition that the sizes of the sheds be reduced in order to be removed from a city easement through the property.

He also informed the members that an expert had been hired to address the issue of stormwater runoff, which had been a concern of the ConsComm members regarding the impact on the neighboring property.

Michael Schmidt, a Wetlands Scientist with Goddard Consulting, LLC, presented plans to the members that included the complete removal of the artificial turf to be replaced with sod. He also said that there will be a stormwater management system to capture the runoff from the two sheds. He added that the sheds will be outfitted with flood vents — the property sits within a flood zone — to permit the free flow of water during a flooding event.

The members voted to approve the request for the NOI pertaining to removal of the turf and the relocation of the sheds, but Carleton noted that another NOI must be filed for the installation of the CULTEC stormwater management system.

The ConsComm also approved three Certificates of Compliance for the completion of work at 23 Blake St., 36 Floyd Street, and 101 Lee Burbank Highway.

The next meeting of the commission is set for Wednesday, November 4.