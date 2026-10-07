Spooky Season Jamboree Serves Up Community Spirit at Revere Beach

Who says you can’t play beach volleyball in October? Certainly not the dedicated athletes who gathered at Revere Beach for the “Spooky Season Jamboree.” Serving as the grand finale of “Emma’s 2026 Beach Volleyball Tournament Series,” the autumnal event brought together competitors from all over the Boston area for a day of tough competition, plenty of playtime, and neighborhood pride.

What began just two years ago as a small gathering of friends has blossomed into a passion project powered entirely by the local volleyball community. Spearheaded by Emma Kuczkowski, the tournament series operates on a free and pay-what-you-can model. It provides a welcoming environment that accepts both pre-made teams and free agents looking for partners, making it an ideal setting for players of all skill levels to learn the ropes of 2v2 beach volleyball.

The grassroots charm of the jamboree is undeniable; the tournaments thrive largely through word of mouth. It is a true collective effort: players donate their own nets, referee their own matches, and brave the elements to make the magic happen. Kuczkowski gave a huge thank you to the dedicated crew who showed up at 8 a.m. to set up nets in the brisk autumn wind.

Leaning fully into the seasonal theme, the competition featured 4v4 teams named after Stephen King books, while the 2v2 squads adopted various spooky terms for their monikers. As for the stakes? The champions walked away with bragging rights, bright teal tournament T-shirts, and highly coveted trophies courtesy of the Dollar Tree.

“We’re far from an official organization, but we’re building something wonderful, and I can’t wait to see what happens next,” Kuczkowski shared. She extended her deep gratitude to the entire community, giving special thanks to Thiago, Emily, Brittney, Alex, Karli, Ryan, Jeremy P., and Jeremy G. for their invaluable support in making the series a resounding success.