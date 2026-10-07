RHS boys soccer improves to 7-1-1, ranked 16th in D-2

The Revere High boys soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with a tie and win this past week.

In a 2-2 draw with Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Lynn Classical last Tuesday, the Patriots overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn the deadlock.

“Classical came with a defensive game plan, but a good one,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “They jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Lukas Guerra and Sebastian Rueda scored to tie it up.”

This past Saturday evening, the Patriots celebrated Senior Night in appropriate fashion with a 4-2 victory over Boston Latin Academy, which entered the contest as the #19-ranked team in Division 3 in the MIAA’s power ratings.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez. Revere expanded its lead to 3-0 after the intermission on tallies by Agudelo Alavarez and Francisco Navarette.

The Dragons responded to close the gap to 3-1, but Agudelo Alvarez notched his third goal of the night for the hat trick to put the game away. BLA added a meaningless tally with four minutes to go for the 4-2 finale.

Rodriguez and his crew, who are ranked 16th in the MIAA’s Division 2 power ratings, now stand at 7-1-1 overall and are in first place in the GBL with a 3-0-1 mark.

They were scheduled to meet GBL foe Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to non-league opponent Methuen on Friday. They will host GBL rival Malden next Tuesday.

Field hockey team defeats Peabody, 3-2

The Revere High field hockey team earned its first victory of the season with a 3-2 triumph over Peabody last Tuesday.

Zacharahia “Zizi” Kalliavas struck the backboard of the Lady Tanners net for two goals and teammate Genevieve Zierten added a single tally to power the Revere offense.

“Zizi played with her heart this game and it showed and paid off,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia.

The Lady Patriots came up on the short end of a 5-1 decision at Methuen the day before. Kyles Lanes notched the Revere goal.

“It was a tough game,” said Correia, “but our three captains pushed and worked hard the entire game. They all communicated and played well.”

Correia and her squad were scheduled to travel to Ursuline Academy yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to Everett today. They will host Ursuline for a return match this Saturday at 12:30 at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will hit the road to Malden next Wednesday.

Boys cross country runs past Classical

The Revere High boys cross country team posted its first victory of the season with an 18-34 triumph last Wednesday on the Patriots’ home course at Belle Isle.

Kosta Stamatopoulos ran comfortably and won the race with teammate Diogo Yogi. Kosta finished in 18:01 and Diogo was one second behind in 18:02.

Luke Imperato finished fourth with a time of 20:24. Emanuel Taylor ran what RHS head coach Mike Flynn termed “an excellent race” and finished in fifth place with a personal record (PR) clocking of 20:29.

Javier Rosa finished sixth with a PR time of 21:52, followed by Wei Chen in eighth place in 22:39 to complete the Revere scoring.

Noah Shanley finished in 10th place with a PR of 23:32 and Nicholas Rosa finished 11th with his own PR time of 23:37. Max Brown finished in 14th place with a clocking of 27:34.

RHS head coach Mike Flynn and his crew are scheduled to host Lynn English today (Wednesday) and will travel to Malden next Wednesday.

RHS girls edge

Classical, 27-28

The Revere High girls cross country team nipped Lynn Classical by the slimmest of margins, 27-28, on their home course at Belle Isle last Wednesday.

“It was a tight race overall with us needing every runner to earn their place,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “I am especially proud of both Tram Vu and Dakota Hernandez who helped to secure the win.

“Tram pushed herself despite not feeling 100%, putting the team’s needs and her desire to compete above that discomfort,” Sinnott continued. “Tram was over a minute faster this week than last week. Dakota had a massive personal best, taking five minutes off her time from last week. That is an epic improvement in just the span of one week. As she gets more experience running distance, I can see her times continue to improve.

“Also earning a personal best was Jaelyn Torres, similar to Dakota, as she gets more comfortable with running distances she will continue to see her paces and course times drop,” Sinnott added. “Our captain, Emma DeCrosta, nearly got first place, just missing this by one second. She turned on her final kick just a hair too late, but feels motivated to race against this same team again in the league meet.”

Sinnott and her crew, who are 2-2 for the season, are scheduled to host Lynn English today (Wednesday) for their final home meet of 2026. They will travel to Malden next Wednesday.

Overall results:

Revere 27, Lynn English 28

Individual results:

Emma DeCrosta – 2nd overall – 23:47

Jaelyn Torres – 3rd overall – 29:34

Tram Vu – 4th overall – 31:10

Dakota Hernandez – 8th overall – 34:46

Rania Abboud – 10th overall – 38:07

Kayla Men – 11th overall – 38:08

RHS volleyball

defeats Everett

The Revere High girls volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett last Wednesday. Leading the way for the Lady Patriots were Sofia Guzman (7 kills and 3 aces), Haley Peralta (7 kills and 2 aces), Sarah Lechheb (6 kills), and Anna Doucette (17 assists and 2 aces).

The win was sandwiched between a pair of losses to GBL foe Somerville and non-league opponent Essex Tech, both by scores of 3-1.

In the match with Somerville last Monday, Guzman (13 kills and 13 digs) and Peralta (12 kills and 12 digs) turned in superb all-around performances.

In last Friday’s match with Essex Tech, Guzman (12 kills, 11 digs, and 3 aces), Peralta (8 kills, 16 digs, and 9 aces), and Doucette (20 assists and 2 aces) provided strong efforts for Revere.

Coach Emilie Clemons and her crew, who stand at 5-5 at the midpoint of the season, were scheduled to trek to GBL rivals Lynn Classical this past Monday and Chelsea today (Wednesday). They will stay on the road at non-league opponent Swampscott tomorrow (Thursday) and GBL foe Medford next Tuesday before returning home to entertain GBL adversary Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS girls soccer

defeats L. Classical

It was an up-and-down week for the Revere High girls soccer team last week. Last Monday, the Lady Patriots defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical, 4-2. Senior captain Emily Torres tallied a brace with two unassisted goals. Fellow captain Sofia Correa reached the back of the Lady Ram net, assisted by Amy Lopez, and Lopez added a goal to complete the Revere scoring.

“This was a great team win, a great effort from the whole team,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera.

Two days later, the Lady Patriots came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision to GBL foe Everett. Isabella Coral Guerrero scored the Revere goal off a corner kick.

“This was a tough loss,” said Rivera. “The team showed great effort and aggressive play throughout the game. We created plenty of scoring opportunities, especially through our midfield, but unfortunately couldn’t capitalize on enough of them. It was a strong team effort despite the result.”

Last Friday the Lady Patriots made the short trek to non-league opponent Winthrop and came up on the short end of a 5-1 decision. Emily Torres accounted for the lone Revere goal with an unassisted marker.

“We didn’t match the same intensity and aggression we showed against Everett and allowed Winthrop to create too many opportunities,” noted Rivera. “We also had chances of our own, but struggled to generate enough attacking pressure and finish in the final third.

“It’s back to work this week,” Rivera added. “We have plenty to build on and plenty to improve.”

The Lady Patriots, who now are 3-3-1 on the season (2-1-1 in the GBL), were scheduled to host GBL rivals Medford yesterday (Tuesday) and Lynn English tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain non-league opponent Northeast Regional next Monday before traveling to GBL adversary Malden next Tuesday.