Revere holds annual Fall Festival at the yard
The City of Revere held a free Fall Festival on October 3 at The Yard @ Beachmont, featuring local goods from over 50 artisans and vendors. There were live musical performances and entertainment the whole day, college football game screenings, and a pumpkin patch. Families enjoyed a beer garden, bites from Boston food trucks, and arts and crafts.
Carmela, 9, and Romeo Penta, 3, of Revere, with their nonni, Debbie Colleran
Marlis, 4, with her face painted as Hello Kitty
The community gathering for the City of Revere Fall Festival at The Yard @ Beachmont Square on October 3
Scott and Dina Portrait with their grandchildren, Ryder and Elle, of Revere and Winthrop
John Kingston and Heather Roberts, of St. Jean’s Credit Union
Brent McCoy, of the Real McCoy Show, a balancing and juggling comedy act
Families enjoying the Real McCoy Show
Daisy Yepes with her daughter, Sophia, 8, and her best friend, Sindy, 9, displaying their free Game of Life, and fall temporary tattoos
Mela Villa Gomez, from the office of Senator Lydia Edwards, and City Council Vice President Angela Guarino-Sawaya
Yara, Jasmine, Joumana, and Sabrine, walking with their American flags during the Fall Festival
Carmelina DiFlumeri, 1, of Revere, sitting in a pumpkin patch
Revere residents, Krystel and Christian, with their 3-month-old corgi, Oliver
Josh Christiansen and Regina Olivieri, of Revere Beach Retail
Felicia Gould, of Rockland Trust, Broadway, with her husband, Ken Gould, serving shaved ice
Emma, 18, Khaia, 7, and Killian, 5, with their mother, Christianne DeCrosta
Chris Fabiano, DPW, Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya with her granddaughters, Everly Biggs and Veronica Gibbons, Mary Callahan, and Nancy and Krystee Maniscalco
Christopher, Jacky, Isaac, and Milagros, of Everett
Flor Rincon and Diana Cardona, of Chocolaffee, Revere, serving roasted peanuts
Haytham Al-Asadi, Daniela Munoz, and Mareline Miranda, Revere residents
Burbuque, Greisi, and Elois Isufaj