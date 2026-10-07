Revere holds annual Fall Festival at the yard

The City of Revere held a free Fall Festival on October 3 at The Yard @ Beachmont, featuring local goods from over 50 artisans and vendors. There were live musical performances and entertainment the whole day, college football game screenings, and a pumpkin patch. Families enjoyed a beer garden, bites from Boston food trucks, and arts and crafts.

Carmela, 9, and Romeo Penta, 3, of Revere, with their nonni, Debbie Colleran