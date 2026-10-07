Revere Council debates funding of Garfield School elevator funding

The potential city funding for an elevator study at the Garfield School was tabled by the Revere City Council Monday night.

At last week’s council meeting, the city council voted down a request from city finance director Richard Viscay requesting a $125,000 city appropriation for an engineering study for new elevators at the school.

“As you may be aware, the elevators in the Garfield School have been in use since 1989 and are nearing the end of their useful life,” stated Viscay in the letter to the council. “As such, we have developed a scope of services for an engineering firm to survey the original equipment and provide design criteria for the modernization of the building’s complete elevator system, including Mechanical, Electrical, and all subconsultant engineering services involved.”

Viscay requested that the money from the study be appropriated from the city’s capital improvement stabilization fund.

However, the appropriation was voted down when several councillors noted that the school department has its own budget surplus and should be paying for the study, not the city.

At this Monday night’s meeting, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky successfully asked for a reconsideration of the Sept. 28 vote. However, after some additional discussion about the study funding, Novoselsky asked that the matter be tabled, where it could conceivably be brought up again at a future meeting.

“I know the way we all feel about the school department always asking for money, and I agree,” said Novoselsky. “But I thought about, what are we really doing here? We’re only hurting kids, families, parents, and all the workers, all the vendors by not having all of the elevators working. Right now, one elevator is totally down, one elevator is working kind of properly, and one elevator only works periodically and a lot of people get stuck on it.”

Novoselsky said the city should move forward with the project and deal with the money as it goes along.

“This thing is still going to take a year and a half to get done, we are only talking about the engineering now,” said Novoselsky. “We still have to talk about bidding it out and getting the contractor in.”

The Ward 2 councillor said the total cost of the project will easily be over $1 million and that there can be further discussions about how to pay for the construction of the elevators.

“Let’s move it along and we can talk about the money afterwards,” said Novoselsky. “I know some folks say no, but I think it is ridiculous, we have to look at public safety and the concerns with those using the school.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said it is unrealistic for the school department to put the responsibility for the elevators onto the city when there have been issues with them for the past year.

“In my opinion, all I want to know is why the school department won’t pay for this when they have over $5 million in surplus,” said Cogliandro. “That is not an unreasonable ask, it is not unreasonable to wonder why they won’t pay for this.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto said he agreed that the elevator study is not something the city should be paying for, and that it should be coming out of the school budget surplus.