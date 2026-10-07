Peguero, Fuentes each score two TDs in victory over longtime GBL rival

Sergio Peguero and Jose Fuentes scored two touchdowns apiece as the Revere High football team raced past Chelsea, 33-0, in the GBL opener last Friday night at Chelsea Memorial Stadium.

The Patriots’ rushing game was in high gear as Fuentes had 131 yards on the ground while Peguero accounted for 128 yards. Ismael Romero-Gonzales (80 yards) scored on a 4-yard run as Revere went well beyond 300 yards rushing for the game.

Junior linebacker Elijah Kearns helped keep the Red Devils off the scoreboard with nine individual tackles. Defensive linemen Nico Cespedes and Cesar Herrera played very well. Herrera was also effective in his blocking assignments at offensive tackle, opening paths for the Revere running backs.

“It’s a big win for us,” said Cicatelli, whose team improved to 2-2. “We feel we have the ship pointed in the right direction and we’ll be ready for Everett (Friday at 6 p.m. at Everett Stadium).

Cicatelli’s Chelsea Connection

As a youth, Lou Cicatelli attended Camp Robie, a summer sports camp at the Chelsea YMCA.

“I was telling the players on the bus ride over to Chelsea about my days as a camper,” said Cicatelli. “I enjoyed my summers there a lot.”

On Tuesdays, campers would play baseball at the old Chelsea Memorial Stadium (situated in the very same location on Everett Avenue as it is today) and then enjoy a lunch of barbecued hot dogs on buttered rolls along with soft drinks followed by popsicles. Mr. Bill Sartorelli, a former Chelsea High teacher and football star, was the camp director and the head chef.

“Mr. Sartorelli was a wonderful guy,” said Cicatelli.

Cicatelli distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete at the camp, winning numerous awards for his skill in such sports as candlepin bowling, table tennis, kickball, baseball, and bombardment (dodge ball).

Cicatelli was part of a Revere delegation that included the popular Millerick brothers, Billy and Kevin, who like Cicatelli, were excellent athletes with magnetic personalities.

“Those were great days,” said Cicatelli.

Sergio Peguero goes for a big gain with blocking from Jacobi Seymour.

Junior running back Jose Fuentes had an unbelievable game against Chelsea last Friday night.

A big smile for a big win for Coach Chic, wearing his Final Count Down Button from his players. This is Head Coach Lou Cicatelli’s final season at the helm of the Revere High Patriots.

Asst. Coach Ed Doris talks things over with Arthur Nazareth.

Nope, not getting by me, Elijah Kearns puts the brakes on a Red Devil running back.