Make the most of the long weekend

The arrival of the long holiday weekend means that the fall season is squarely upon us, the time of year that has special meaning for all of us in New England.

With the weatherman (as of this writing) forecasting a near-perfect weekend weather-wise, we urge as many of our readers as possible to partake of the simple pleasure of getting outdoors to enjoy the crisp, clean air and the autumn colors before the colder temperatures arrive.

A nice hike, whether along the shore of the Cape, or in the Berkshires or the mountains of northern New England, or even as nearby as the Blue Hills in Milton, provides an opportunity to enjoy the natural world, far away from the noise of our daily lives, that will do wonders for our emotional and physical well-being.

One of our favorite things to do with our kids when they were young was to go apple-picking, which is in prime season at many farms that are a short drive from the city.

We’ve always viewed the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend as the last chance to take a mental and physical break ahead of the freneticism of the upcoming holiday season — which will be here before we know it.