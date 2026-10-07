HRC members thank outgoing chair Chaimaa Hossaini for her service

Although the lack of a quorum last Thursday prevented the Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) from conducting what would have been its first meeting since June, the commissioners in attendance took the opportunity to thank outgoing chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini, who has stepped down from the board, for her years of service to the HRC.

“Shay has served on the commission since 2020,” said HRC Exec. Director Steve Morabito, who is the city’s Director of Engagement, Inclusion,and Culture. “I want to wish her the very best. We thank her for her volunteer service.”

Fire Chief Albert James Cullen echoed Morabito’s sentiments. “I want to wish Shay the best and good luck in the future and thank her for all of her service here. She did great work.”

“She was very good and put in a lot of time and made a lot of sacrifices to come here often,” added vice-chair Herby Jean-Baptiste,. “She doesn’t drive, so she took the bus. I wish her the best and success in life.”

“I want to say, ‘Thanks Shay,’ if you’re watching this,” said member Albert Tecci. “She brought passion and a thoughtfulness to the work that is necessary and that we can all aspire to. It’s not easy work and she had a lot of difficult times over the years that speaks to who she is as a person and what she was able to accomplish.”

Baptiste will assume the duties of Acting Chair until the board elects new officers in January.