Federal funds to help Revere Fire Department hire 12 firefighters

This week, FEMA awarded nearly $4 million in grant funding for fire departments and other first responder organizations in Massachusetts.

Revere was the biggest recipient of the FEMA grants, with a $2.5 million award that will allow the Revere Fire Department to hire 12 new firefighters.

City and state leaders, as well as Senator Ed Markey were on hand at the Revere Fire Headquarters on Monday afternoon to help celebrate the award.

“These types of awards in communities like Revere do not go unnoticed,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “The Revere Fire Department will have the opportunity to add 12 firefighters to its ranks, strengthening our capacity to respond quickly and effectively when residents need us most. Investments in public safety have always been a key priority of mine, and just in the past month, we are graduating 11 new firefighters from the academy.”

Keefe said the city has consistently sought to increase its ranks in the fire department.

In recent years, in part of the FEMA SAFER grant and other grants, he said the city has been able to reopen and fully staff its Point of Pines fire station and increase staffing across the city.

“You need all the help, you need the equipment, you need all the assistance that is possible,” Markey told the firefighters.

Markey thanked Revere Fire Chief James Cullen and the department for their dedication and commitment to public service.

“You keep the community of Revere safe every single day, and that is why I am so excited to announce the $2.5 million in federal funding for the Revere Fire Department,” said Markey. “You are one of the very few communities in the country to receive this funding, because we know that you need it, and that Revere will use it in ways to keep this city safer.”

Markey also thanked state Senator Lydia Edwards for her role in helping to secure the grant funding.

Cullen said it was a monumental day for the city and the fire department.

“I am incredibly proud to stand before you and accept the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, as it is more commonly known,” said Cullen. “This funding is a true game changer for our department, directly translating into more firefighters on the job every day, and enhanced safety for our members who serve the citizens of the city of Revere. An achievement like this does not happen in a vacuum, it takes immense dedication and advocacy, and we are profoundly grateful for the leadership that has made this possible.”

Revere Fire Captain Kevin O’Hara said the support and advocacy of Keefe, Markey, and Edwards is helping the department reach its staffing goals.

“I am here not just to celebrate, but also to thank all of our hard workers in the Revere Fire Department,” said Edwards. “I want you to know that an investment of this size that adds to the personnel of this department isn’t just for Revere. I am keenly aware of the mutual aid that this department provides to the region, so investing here is also investing in helping out folks in Winthrop, Chelsea, and East Boston.”

Revere Deputy Fire Glen Rich welcomes Sen. Lydia Edwards to the press conference announcing the $2.5 million FEMA grant for Revere.

Fire Chief James Cullen thanks U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey for his efforts in securing the $2.5 million SAFER grant for the City of Revere.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Mayor Patrick Keefe, U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey, State Sen. Lydia Edwards, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, Fire Chief James Cullen, and School Committeeman John Kingston.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich (left) and members of the Revere Fire Department.

Mayor Patrick Keefe delivers remarks.

U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey, proudly wearing the hat of the Revere Fire Department, speaks at the grant announcement press conference.

Revere Fire Chief James Cullen speaks about the significance of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and its impact on Revere.

Revere Fire Capt. Kevin O’Hara, President of Revere Firefighters Local 926.