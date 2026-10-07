Councillors want further discussion on building naming process

Earlier this fall, the Revere City Council approved a new naming policy for municipal buildings.

Monday night, the council approved a motion made by Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro asking that the mayor, city council, and school committee discuss, as a whole, establishing a decision-making, working group regarding naming all city property.

“As we discussed the other day, we had a naming ordinance that we just passed and there was a discussion over whether the council should have a say over naming the buildings and the rooms and all these things,” said Cogliandro. “I believe, in fairness, and because we are not the only elected officials in the community, that we all get together; us, the administration, the school committee and have a working group for all buildings. That means giving the school committee a say in the city, and I think that would be fair since we are all elected officials.”

Guarino-Sawaya said the council, school committee, and the administration can all work together to form a thoughtful overall policy for naming buildings in the city.

“As I mentioned previously, the language concerning school buildings and school grounds deserves particular attention,” she said. “I respect the school committee’s role, and I believe we should work together towards a process that reflects the interests of the entire community, and naming a public property is a lasting decision. It should follow clear standards, provide an opportunity for public input, and give residents confidence into how these decisions are being made with all of us coming together as one.”

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio said he supported the motion, but noted that Massachusetts general law gives the school committee the right to name school department property and buildings.

“I am assuming they could just refuse this, and they would be within their rights,” said Argenzio. “There is a system in place now that the city council and the mayor name city buildings and the school committee, and the mayor sits on the school committee, they name the school buildings. So there is a process in place, but I have no problem sitting down and discussing it.”