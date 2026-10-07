City celebrates completion of rooftop solar project at DPW

The City of Revere and Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. are celebrating the completion of a new rooftop solar project at its Department of Public Works (DPW), developed by Solect Energy through the PowerOptions Solar & Storage Program. The 236 kW DC solar array is expected to generate approximately 294,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in its first year, helping the City reduce electricity costs while advancing its sustainability goals.

“Going green and cutting costs can often go hand in hand. This project allows us to take an existing City resource, the roof of our DPW facility, and leverage it for greater financial and environmental benefits. By ensuring that we are always finding ways to use our existing resources to their fullest potential, we can enhance our facilities and further our goals with the benefit of our residents and public services in mind,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

By using on-site solar generation in place of electricity purchased from the grid, the City is projected to save nearly $45,000 in the first year and nearly $1.15 million over 20 years. The project’s economics were further strengthened when Solect pursued an increase in the state’s SMART incentive and amended the original PPA, significantly reducing the price of solar electricity for the City. The project also incorporates the full value of the 30% federal tax incentive.

The project is also expected to avoid approximately 282,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually, or about 2,700 tons over the 20-year contract term. Together, the financial and environmental benefits demonstrate how municipalities can use their facilities to support long-term energy and sustainability goals.

“Revere’s DPW project is a great example of how municipalities can make practical use of their facilities to reduce energy costs while making progress toward their sustainability goals. We’re pleased to have worked with the City and PowerOptions to deliver a project that provides meaningful savings from day one and over the long term,” said John Dimodica, Business Development Manager at Solect Energy

With the DPW rooftop array complete, Revere is taking another step toward lowering municipal energy costs and expanding the use of clean, locally generated electricity.