Jan 13, 1942 — September 29, 2026

Anthony “Spucky” Spagnolo passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026, at the age of 84. Born in Boston on January 13, 1942, Anthony was a lifelong resident of Revere, where he was known and respected by so many.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Anthony served his country with the Airborne as a paratrooper. He was a familiar and beloved presence throughout the community, known for his engaging personality, sharp mind and strong opinions. Anthony had a genuine passion for history, politics and current events, and he never backed down from a good debate. He also took great pride in his garden, which was a source of much enjoyment.

While Anthony had many interests, what mattered most to him were the people he loved. He cherished his son, Michael Spagnolo, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. Anthony treasured his grandson, Anthony Spagnolo, in whom he took immense pride. Being a grandfather was one of the greatest blessings of his life, and the love he shared with Anthony was truly special.

He is survived by his siblings, Katherine Tiro and her late husband, Ralph, of Malden, formerly of Revere; Connie Riley of Saugus and Vincent “Jimmy” Spagnolo and his wife, Donna of Saugus. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Anthony shared a close friendship with Kenny DeFeo, who stood by his side and cared for him until the very end. Amy, the mother of Anthony’s grandson, was someone very special to him. Anthony will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him, love him and call him family or friend.

Anthony was predeceased by his beloved parents, Rosario and Teresa Spagnolo; his siblings, Domenic Spagnolo, Mary Flammia, Elizabeth Arone and Rosario “Joe” Spagnolo; and Patricia Tripoli, the mother of his son, Michael.

All services were held on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. To sign the guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com.