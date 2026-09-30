US Postal Service Retiree

Ronald Santosuosso of Las Vegas, Nevada and Revere passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2026 at the age of 74.

Born in Revere on August 8, 1951 to the late Alexander and Elaine (Davies) Santosuosso, he was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Virginia “Ginny” Tippett, and his cherished wife, Dawn (Bresnahan) Santosuosso, the love of his life who passed away in 2007.

A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, Ronnie served with honor during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he dedicated many years of faithful service to his community as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

In his youth, Ronnie was a notable high school baseball player for Dom Savio in East Boston. His passion for sports remained a constant throughout his life; he was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, and enjoyed placing the occasional friendly wager on a big game. After retiring, Ronnie divided his time between his hometown of Revere and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Above all, Ronnie was a dedicated family man—the kind of person who would truly “give you the shirt off his back.” He never missed a birthday, anniversary, or holiday, and was deeply adored by his family. His brother Edward’s weekly phone calls with Ronnie to catch up on family news will be forever missed.

He was the amazing brother of Edward Santosuosso and his wife, Louise of North Reading and the adored uncle of Olivia Rivera and her husband, Michael of Lowell, and Emma Santosuosso of Jamaica Plain. He is also survived by loving extended family members and friends.

An Entombment Service will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum, 175 Broadway, Malden. Guests are asked to meet inside the main gates on Broadway) on Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are warmly encouraged to leave condolences and share memories on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com