Revere residents to participate in the 38th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

Eight residents from Revere will participate in the 2026 Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 4.

Andrea Testa, Narjust Florez, and Naomi Torre Cardenas, along with several other Revere residents and thousands of other walkers, will participate in the annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Last year marked a historic milestone, with the Walk raising more than $11.2 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and setting the stage for an even greater impact in 2026.

“Each year, the Walk brings our community together in a powerful way, with people of all ages supporting Dana-Farber’s groundbreaking research and patient care,” said Jessica Abbott, assistant vice president of the Jimmy Fund. “For more than three decades, this event has been a celebration of hope, where every step helps fuel breakthroughs, support patients, and inspire progress.”

Together Against Cancer

The Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber takes place along the famed Boston Marathon® course. Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options ranging from a 5K to a full marathon. Walkers can also participate virtually at a time and location that works for them.

Whatever route participants choose, they will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Walkers will be motivated by posters of Heroes, the Walk’s adult and pediatric patient partners, that appear along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber Finish Line sponsored by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

To register for the Walk or to support a walker, visit JimmyFund.org/Walk or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.