Of Winthrop

Julia Adela “Julie” Markakis, age 81, of Winthrop, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 25, 2026, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Born in Lynn in 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leonidas and Julia (de La Vega) Markakis. Raised and educated in Lynn, Julie graduated from Lynn English High School in 1963, where the popular teenager became Co-Captain of the cheerleading Team, Queen of the Sr. Prom, and Miss Lynn English High. Julie then attended and graduated from The Academie Moderne, a finishing school created by the late Mildred Albert, where both Julie and her sister Olga graduated. As simple as it may seem, Julie often said that the academy prepared her well for her career in the airlines and beyond.

Although she never married, Julie was the high school sweetheart of the late Boston Red Sox great Tony Conigliaro. Although the young couple went to rival schools, they dated for many years. Their love and respect for one another lasted well beyond high school, and is well documented in all three books written about the Red Sox slugger.

Post-Academie Moderne, Julie was hired by Eastern Airlines as a Flight Attendant, where she enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than two decades. When the airline was sold, Julie worked at the State House in Boston, and later transferred to the Department of Public Health, where she retired after 25 years of public service.

“Jules” often stated that she “loved her adventures traveling the world,” and one of her fondest memories was traveling to Greece and Israel with her Mom. Like her Dad, “Big Lou,” Julie was philanthropic, donating money to causes she believed in, such as the Jimmy Fund, Wounded Warriors Project, DAV, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Red Cross, American Cancer Society, ASPCA, National WWII Museum, and, fondly, as a member of Silverliners, an airline group of current and former Flight Attendants supporting good causes.

Julie is survived by her loving siblings, Olga Sherry of Brewster, Alexander “Alex” Markakis of Revere, Nora Markakis of Lynn, and Louis “Lou” Markakis of Revere; her nieces and nephews: Julie Cowles, Angel Melnik, Laura Sherry, Sean Sherry, and Alex “Robert” Markakis.

Julie will “surely be missed” by many cousins and dear friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. lA), Lynn, at 11 a.m. The burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Friday from 9-11 a.m., before the Funeral Service. Donations in Julie’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice, as Julie herself was philanthropic to multiple charities throughout her life. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com.