Final Boarding Call for Voice of Logan! Auditions close Oct. 4

The search for the Voice of Logan is entering its final stretch. Since being announced two weeks ago, the Voice of Logan contest has taken Massachusetts by storm. As of today, over 3,225 Bay Staters have submitted auditions, from Pittsfield to Boston and Methuen to Edgartown. But time is running out if you want to submit—the deadline is Sunday, October 4 at midnight.

Following the close of submissions, a selection committee and the public will help determine who becomes the next Voice of Logan according to the following schedule:

?•?October 4: Submission period closes.

?•?October 5-18: A selection committee reviews all entries and selects five finalists who best embody the spirit of Boston.

?•?October 19: The five finalists audition live on Kiss 108.

?•?October 24: Finalist auditions are posted on www.voiceoflogan.com, and public voting opens.

?•?October 28: Public voting closes.

?•?November 5: The winner is announced on Billy & Lisa in the Morning on Kiss 108.

“We have been blown away by the enthusiasm for the Voice of Logan contest and how much fun people are having with it,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport. “There’s a lot of pride in what it means to be from Massachusetts, and we want the Voice of Logan to capture that spirit and give our passengers a memorable welcome when they travel through the airport. For those on the fence about submitting, now is the time to do it. Who knows, you could be the next Voice of Logan.”

The content has also captured attention well beyond the airport, with everyone from Boston Bruins players and local personalities getting in on the fun to national coverage on NBC’s TODAY. The Voice of Logan even made its way to late-night television, with Jimmy Fallon highlighting the contest and Ben Affleck trying his hand at the script with Jimmy Kimmel. The response has helped turn the search for Boston Logan’s next voice into a true statewide – and national—conversation.

We love seeing the posts on social media of people reading the script but just remember to submit your audition online at www.voiceoflogan.com. Only those submitted online will be eligible to win. We encourage everyone who can to submit before the deadline.

Additional details, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions are available at www.voiceoflogan.com.

Mike’s Pastry opens IN Logan Airport

MarketPlace Logan, which manages the concessions program at Boston Logan International Airport, and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) celebrated the official arrival of Mike’s Pastry in Terminal C on Wednesday, September 23.

Rich Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Massport, spoke to passengers about the excitement surrounding Mike’s Pastry’s arrival, alongside Michael DiCosola, President, MarketPlace Development; Seth Merin, Vice President of Operations, Air Ventures, Mike’s Pastry; Joseph Papa, Owner, Mike’s Pastry; and Annette Mercogliano, Owner and Joseph’s Mother, Mike’s Pastry.

Founded in Boston’s historic North End in 1946, family-owned Mike’s Pastry has become a beloved Boston institution, renowned for its iconic cannoli, handcrafted pastries and celebrated selection of classic Italian desserts. Now bringing its signature sweets to Boston Logan International Airport, Mike’s Pastry gives travelers a chance to enjoy a taste of the North End before they take flight. During the celebration, passengers enjoyed music from the North End favorite a cappella singing group Street Magic and received complimentary cannoli.