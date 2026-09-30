News

Erin Leary sworn in as first female Revere Fire Captain

by  •  • 0 Comments

History was made in the City of Revere Monday when Erin Leary took her oath as the first female captain in the Revere Fire Department.

Erin’s father, Daniel Leary, had the honor of pinning Badge No. 575 on his daughter’s uniform.

Mayor Patrick Keefe congratulated Leary in his remarks at the promotion ceremony in the Council Chambers. “Captain Leary, you’re a role model to many whom you may not even realize look up to you,” said Keefe. “I am proud to serve as your mayor.”

Newly promoted Revere Fire Captain Erin Leary (third from left), and her proud family (from left), brother-in-law Larry Carifio, father Daniel Leary, daughter Sophia Leary, significant other David Carifio, sister Heather Leary, brother-in-law David Stankovski, and stepdaughter Saratt Carifio.
Newly promoted Revere Fire Captain Erin Leary (third from left), and her proud family (from left), brother-in-law Larry Carifio, father Daniel Leary, daughter Sophia Leary, significant other David Carifio, sister Heather Leary, brother-in-law David Stankovski, and stepdaughter Saratt Carifio.

“Congratulations to each and every firefighter being recognized today. Let’s keep pushing forward as a team. Revere is only as strong as its public safety teams, and today, I feel we are very strong,” concluded Keefe.

Fire Chief James Cullen was the master of ceremonies for the promotion and inauguration ceremony. City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths of office in a packed City Council Chambers of proud family members, professional colleagues in the Fire Department, and city officials.

Rep. Jeff Turco delivered remarks on behalf of Revere’s state legislative delegation that includes Rep. Jessica Giannino and Sen. Lydia Edwards.

Leonard DiBartolomeo was also promoted to captain. William MacMillan, Brian Ciampoli, and Michael DiMartino were promoted to lieutenant.

Adam Misci, Domenic DiLiegro, Michael DiCato, and Ryan King took their oaths as new firefighters in the department.

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich, Chief James Cullen, Captain Erin Leary, Captain Leonard Bartolomeo, Lieutenant William MacMillan, Lieutenant Brian Ciampoli, and Lieutenant Mike DiMartino.
Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich, Chief James Cullen, Captain Erin Leary, Captain Leonard Bartolomeo, Lieutenant William MacMillan, Lieutenant Brian Ciampoli, and Lieutenant Mike DiMartino.
Nahant Police Sgt. Heather Leary congratulates her sister, Revere Fire Capt. Erin Leary, following the oath-taking ceremony.
Nahant Police Sgt. Heather Leary congratulates her sister, Revere Fire Capt. Erin Leary, following the oath-taking ceremony.
Revere Fire Capt. Leonard DiBartolomeo, pictured with his father, Leonard DiBartolomeo Sr. (left), his mother, Martha DiBartolomeo (right) and his wife, Rowan DiBartolomeo (second from left).
Revere Fire Capt. Leonard DiBartolomeo, pictured with his father, Leonard DiBartolomeo Sr. (left), his mother, Martha DiBartolomeo (right) and his wife, Rowan DiBartolomeo (second from left).
Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky congratulate Fire Capt. Erin Leary on her historic promotion.
Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky congratulate Fire Capt. Erin Leary on her historic promotion.
Fire Lieutenant Brian Ciampoli and family, from left, sister-in-law Erin Moynihan, father Roger Ciampoli, mother Carol Ciampoli, daughter Emilyn Ciampoli, son Owen Ciampoli, mother-in-law Shawneen Moynihan, and wife, Kerry Ciampoli.
Fire Lieutenant Brian Ciampoli and family, from left, sister-in-law Erin Moynihan, father Roger Ciampoli, mother Carol Ciampoli, daughter Emilyn Ciampoli, son Owen Ciampoli, mother-in-law Shawneen Moynihan, and wife, Kerry Ciampoli.
Deputy Chief Michael DiCarlo, Chief James Cullen, and Deputy Chief Glen Rich.
Deputy Chief Michael DiCarlo, Chief James Cullen, and Deputy Chief Glen Rich.
093026-p12-07_IMG_2387
Mayor Patrick Keefe (left) and Fire Chief James Cullen (right) congratulate the new members of the Revere Fire Department, Ryan King, Michael DiCato, Domenic DiLiegro, and Adam Misci.
Mayor Patrick Keefe (left) and Fire Chief James Cullen (right) congratulate the new members of the Revere Fire Department, Ryan King, Michael DiCato, Domenic DiLiegro, and Adam Misci.
Firefighter Adam Misci and his parents, John Misci and Joyce Misci.
Firefighter Adam Misci and his parents, John Misci and Joyce Misci.
Newly installed Revere Firefighter Michael DiCato and family, from left, uncle Chris Young, aunt Maria Young, grandfather Domenic Moschitto, brother Dom DiCato, niece Bianca DiCato, girlfriend Stella Granville, mother, Josephine DiCato, and family friend Nico Baldasari.
Newly installed Revere Firefighter Michael DiCato and family, from left, uncle Chris Young, aunt Maria Young, grandfather Domenic Moschitto, brother Dom DiCato, niece Bianca DiCato, girlfriend Stella Granville, mother, Josephine DiCato, and family friend Nico Baldasari.
093026-p13-04_796471009_1846160423406999_3718746216659110007_n.png
Lieutenant William MacMillan and family, from left, father-in-law Carmine DeGuglielmo, mother-in-law Linda DeGuglielmo, daughter Lucy MacMillan, wife, Frederika MacMillan, son Joseph MacMillan, uncle John Nee and cousin Erin DeSimone.
Lieutenant William MacMillan and family, from left, father-in-law Carmine DeGuglielmo, mother-in-law Linda DeGuglielmo, daughter Lucy MacMillan, wife, Frederika MacMillan, son Joseph MacMillan, uncle John Nee and cousin Erin DeSimone.