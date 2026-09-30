Erin Leary sworn in as first female Revere Fire Captain

History was made in the City of Revere Monday when Erin Leary took her oath as the first female captain in the Revere Fire Department.

Erin’s father, Daniel Leary, had the honor of pinning Badge No. 575 on his daughter’s uniform.

Mayor Patrick Keefe congratulated Leary in his remarks at the promotion ceremony in the Council Chambers. “Captain Leary, you’re a role model to many whom you may not even realize look up to you,” said Keefe. “I am proud to serve as your mayor.”

Newly promoted Revere Fire Captain Erin Leary (third from left), and her proud family (from left), brother-in-law Larry Carifio, father Daniel Leary, daughter Sophia Leary, significant other David Carifio, sister Heather Leary, brother-in-law David Stankovski, and stepdaughter Saratt Carifio.

“Congratulations to each and every firefighter being recognized today. Let’s keep pushing forward as a team. Revere is only as strong as its public safety teams, and today, I feel we are very strong,” concluded Keefe.

Fire Chief James Cullen was the master of ceremonies for the promotion and inauguration ceremony. City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths of office in a packed City Council Chambers of proud family members, professional colleagues in the Fire Department, and city officials.

Rep. Jeff Turco delivered remarks on behalf of Revere’s state legislative delegation that includes Rep. Jessica Giannino and Sen. Lydia Edwards.

Leonard DiBartolomeo was also promoted to captain. William MacMillan, Brian Ciampoli, and Michael DiMartino were promoted to lieutenant.

Adam Misci, Domenic DiLiegro, Michael DiCato, and Ryan King took their oaths as new firefighters in the department.