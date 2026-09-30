City Council approves funding for crossing guard contract

Crossing guards in Revere have a new contract that increases compensation and clarifies longevity language within the agreement.

Monday night, the city council voted to approve the appropriation necessary to fund the new agreement.

Under the new agreement, the crossing guards will also be provided with four days of sick leave; be paid for seven holidays, including Juneteenth and Columbus Day; and receive an annual clothing allowance of $750.

The agreement sees crossing guards at the highest step level eligible for an hourly rate of $23 by Fiscal Year 2029, with the rate for crossing guard supervisors set at $29 per hour by FY29.

The contract covers the period of July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2029.

Several councillors praised the new contract and the job done by the crossing guards in the city.

“It’s due time the crossing guards in the city get paid a decent wage; they take care of the children, keeping them safe, so I think it is all a plus,” said Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said the crossing guards do a great job while facing less than ideal circumstances.

“The way these people drive around is crazy,” said Novoselsky. “The (crossing guards) put their hearts and souls in their jobs and they love it, they love the kids and the kids love them. I think we ought to recognize them and give them what they deserve.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto said he was also happy to see the contract get done.

“These men and women are outside in the rain and in the snow in the winter months,” said Zambuto. “They develop great relationships with the kids and their parents, and even the faculty.”