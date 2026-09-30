High School Valedictorian, MIT graduate, Nationally Ranked Sprinter

Armand Robert “Bob” Chinchillo passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the age of 83 – one day before his 84th birthday – surrounded by family.

Bob was the Revere High School Class of 1960 Valedictorian and Class President. He went on to get his undergraduate and master’s degrees at MIT in Cambridge and retired after working at Raytheon for 40 years.

Bob raised his family in Saugus and moved to North Reading in 1987. He earned a black belt in karate, wrote a novel, ran some half-marathons, and competed in Masters Track Meets, gaining a national ranking in the 400-meter sprint. He loved talking politics and sports with whoever would listen! He was an avid gardener who took great pride in his multiple flower gardens. He was a lover of all tools and just two weeks ago completed building a small treehouse in his backyard for his great-grandson. He was incredibly proud of his grandkids and enjoyed watching them participate in dance recitals, soccer games, and track meets. He enjoyed traveling the world on many cruises and vacations with his wife, Elaine.

His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family for all of the holiday and birthday gatherings at his home. He loved participating in the annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning with his son, Bob and granddaughter, Jillian.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine, his daughter, AnnBeth and her partner, Ralph Paglucca, his grand daughter,,Alexa Giannino and her partner, Gio Serrano, and his great-grandson, Seven; his son, Bob, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, grandson, Cameron, and granddaughter, Jillian. He was at the center of everything his family did and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT (https://ki.mit.edu/giving).

A visitation for Bob will be held October 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. Prayer Service at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere.

Family and friends are warmly encouraged to leave condolences and share memories on his memorial page at https://www.buonfiglio.com/obituaries/a-robert-chinchillo