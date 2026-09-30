Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living to be held Oct. 18 2026 Walk for Living to honor the Hackel-Remis family

For people living with ALS, MS, and other disabling conditions, life can change dramatically after a diagnosis. But at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea, a diagnosis does not mean giving up the things that bring joy, adventure, independence, and connection.

That spirit will be celebrated at the 18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living, taking place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, 165 Captains Row on Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea.

The annual event brings together residents, families, friends, caregivers, staff, community members, and supporters for a two-mile, dog-friendly walk benefiting the Center’s residents. Remarkably, many of the residents who participate do so in wheelchairs, while others are dependent on ventilators. Their presence makes the Walk for Living much more than a fundraising event — it is a powerful celebration of living life to the fullest.

Embracing Life

As avid ski racers, Martha Waite and Paul Koch loved skiing down a snowy mountain. After they were diagnosed with ALS—Martha in 2018 at age 67 and Paul in 2024 at age 63, they assumed their skiing days were over.

Then they became residents of the Leonard Florence Center for Living.

Last winter, Leonard Florence Center staff made it possible for Martha and Paul to return to the slopes for a ski outing in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. It was a trip they will never forget.

“Participating in activities I love is something I never thought possible after my diagnosis,” said Martha Waite. “The skiing trip was everything I had hoped for—fun, exciting and exhilarating. My brother and his wife, Karen, came from Canada to ski with me. We laughed when we realized we hadn’t skied together since high school. I am so proud to be a resident of the Leonard Florence Center for Living.”

Paul passed away on June 20, 2026, making the February ski outing even more meaningful.

The ski trip is just one example of the extraordinary experiences made possible at the Leonard Florence Center for Living. Through advanced technology, a highly skilled and compassionate staff, and a robust calendar of activities and outings, residents living with ALS, MS, and ventilator dependence are able to experience a level of independence and engagement that is not possible in a traditional nursing home.

As the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility, the Leonard Florence Center for Living provides residents with a level of choice, dignity, and independence that sets it apart. The Center cares for more people living with ALS than any other facility in the world. In 2020, the Center also opened the Stein Family Center for Well-Being, the only Green House® ventilator program in the country.

Honoring the Hackel-Remis Family

The 2026 ALS & MS Walk for Living will honor the Hackel-Remis family, including Michael Hackel and Danielle Remis Hackel, longtime friends and supporters of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare who are deeply involved in the local community.

Michael’s father, Richard Hackel, is a resident of the Leonard Florence Center for Living and is living with ALS. A former attorney, Richard has not allowed his diagnosis to define his life.

Richard is an active participant in life at the Center and is known for his enthusiasm, generosity, and willingness to encourage those around him. He is often among the first to sign up for trips and activities and is always eager to lend a hand or help another resident.

“We are delighted to honor the Hackel-Remis family at this year’s Walk for Living,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Richard is an inspiration to everyone who knows him. He embraces every opportunity to participate, whether it’s a trip, an activity, or simply helping another resident. His determination and positive spirit embody everything the Walk for Living represents.”

A Celebration for the Entire Community

The ALS & MS Walk for Living begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 18, at 165 Captains Row on Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea. Every dollar raised goes directly toward patient care and programs for residents living with ALS and MS.

Following the two-mile walk, participants will enjoy a community celebration featuring a BBQ hosted by Chili’s, face painting, live dance performances, a petting zoo, and more.

The $20 registration donation includes a Walk for Living T-shirt, food, and all activities.

M&T Bank is the Platinum-level sponsor. A.H.O.A., ACS Development Corporation, and Geriatric Medical are Gold-level sponsors. Eastern Bank and Eastern Salt Company are Silver-level sponsors. Independent Newspaper Group is the media sponsor.

To register for the Walk or make a donation, visit www.walkforliving.org.

For more information, contact Walk Director Maura Graham at [email protected] or 617-409-8973. All donations are tax deductible.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for people living with disabling conditions. Its eldercare community includes skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation residences; specialized ALS, MS, and ventilator-dependent care; traditional and specialized assisted living; memory care; independent living; adult day health; and homecare and hospice agencies—all dedicated to delivering customized, compassionate care.