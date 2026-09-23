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Revere Rocks Live! Dinner/Concert is a huge success

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A sellout crowd enjoyed the Revere Rocks Live! Dinner/Concert Friday night at the Beachmont VFW.

The Decades of Rock band and Hometown Rocks Revere presented the celebration of classic rock whose proceeds benefited the Revere History Museum.

“We’re so excited by the success of this event,” said Al Terminiello, a bass guitarist for Decades of Rock and one of the organizers of the concert. “We want to thank everyone who bought tickets early (the concert was sold out two weeks in advance) and the people who made additional donations to defray the expenses. The staff at the Beachmont VFW was great and the dinner served by the Chinese Dragon in East Boston was superb.”

Revere music director and educator and outstanding drummer, Tom Mafucci sat in with the Decades of Rock for Cream’s hit White Room and Born on the Bayou by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Revere music director and educator and outstanding drummer, Tom Mafucci sat in with the Decades of Rock for Cream’s hit White Room and Born on the Bayou by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Terminiello also credited his long-time bandmates in the classic rock cover group, lead vocalist Gardner Trask, lead guitarists Bobby Capoccia and Chaz Mackin, keyboardist Kerry Leppo, and drummer Tony Aloisi.

“If it weren’t for them donating their time, this event wouldn’t have happened,” said Terminiello. “Their efforts are going to help preserve our museum, keep it vibrant, and ensure that our younger residents learn about the city’s history.”

Well-known vocalist Olivia Freni sang the National Anthem. Revere rock performers Val Moscone, Frank Tavano, Tom Maffucci, Mark Leonard, Bob Nesom, Chuck Vitale, Joni Scimone, and the Rumney Marsh Percussion Ensemble (directed by Tom Maffucci) also entertained the large audience.

Bob Upton, president of the Revere History Musuem, accepted proclamations from the offices of Mayor Patrick Keefe, Reps. Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, Sen. Lydia Edwards, and Congresswoman Katherine Clark.

Several members of the City Council and School Committee also attended the event.

Terminiello said it is very likely that there will be a sequel to Revere Rocks Live! In 2027.

“The next day I ran into Mayor Patrick Keefe, and the first thing he said to me was, “We have to get you a bigger venue next year,” reported Terminiello. “It’s great that the mayor is all on board already.”

Supporting the Revere History Museum, Council VP Angela Guarino Sawaya, School Committee members, John Kingston and Anthony Caggiano, Mayor Patrick Keefe, School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., State Representative Jeff Turco, and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky.
Supporting the Revere History Museum, Council VP Angela Guarino Sawaya, School Committee members, John Kingston and Anthony Caggiano, Mayor Patrick Keefe, School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., State Representative Jeff Turco, and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky.
Revere soloist, Olivia Freni started the concert with the National Anthem.
Revere soloist, Olivia Freni started the concert with the National Anthem.
Recognizing the outstanding work and dedication of the Revere Society for Culture and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) State Senator Lydia Edwards, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and State Representative Jeffery Rosario Turco present citations to RSCHP President Robert Upton and Museum Program Director Toby Pearlstein. Theor dedication to Revere’s rich history is well deserved and appreciated.
Recognizing the outstanding work and dedication of the Revere Society for Culture and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) State Senator Lydia Edwards, Mayor Patrick Keefe, and State Representative Jeffery Rosario Turco present citations to RSCHP President Robert Upton and Museum Program Director Toby Pearlstein. Theor dedication to Revere’s rich history is well deserved and appreciated.
Event co-organizer, and bassist for the Decades of Rock Al Terminiello Jr presents a citation from Congresswoman Katherine Clark to President of the RSCHP Bob Upton.
Event co-organizer, and bassist for the Decades of Rock Al Terminiello Jr presents a citation from Congresswoman Katherine Clark to President of the RSCHP Bob Upton.
The Revere based classic rock band, Decades of Rock featuring Al Terminiello Jr. on bass, Tony Aloisi on drums, Bob Capoccia lead guitar, Gardner Trask III lead vocals, Chaz Mackin lead guitar, and Kerry Leppo on keyboards, and representing HomeTown Rocks Revere guitarist Chuck Vitale and vocalist Bob Nesom. The event raised 3 thousand dollars for the museum, and a signed Decades of Rock Tour Jacket was presented to Bob Upton and Toby Pearlstein, joined by Revere Mayor and supporter of the event Patrick Keefe.
The Revere based classic rock band, Decades of Rock featuring Al Terminiello Jr. on bass, Tony Aloisi on drums, Bob Capoccia lead guitar, Gardner Trask III lead vocals, Chaz Mackin lead guitar, and Kerry Leppo on keyboards, and representing HomeTown Rocks Revere guitarist Chuck Vitale and vocalist Bob Nesom. The event raised 3 thousand dollars for the museum, and a signed Decades of Rock Tour Jacket was presented to Bob Upton and Toby Pearlstein, joined by Revere Mayor and supporter of the event Patrick Keefe.
Vocalist Val Moscone performed Blue Bayou and Thunder and Lightning, two big crowd pleasers. Following her outstanding performance, Val was invited to play with the Decades of Rock at their appearance at the Topsfield Fair, the band’s 11 year run at the fair.
Vocalist Val Moscone performed Blue Bayou and Thunder and Lightning, two big crowd pleasers. Following her outstanding performance, Val was invited to play with the Decades of Rock at their appearance at the Topsfield Fair, the band’s 11 year run at the fair.
Former member and founder of Vinal Echoes Frank Tavano sang lead to a Rolling Stones hit sympathy for the Devil.
Former member and founder of Vinal Echoes Frank Tavano sang lead to a Rolling Stones hit sympathy for the Devil.
Revere music director and educator and outstanding drummer, Tom Mafucci sat in with the Decades of Rock for Cream’s hit White Room and Born on the Bayou by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Revere music director and educator and outstanding drummer, Tom Mafucci sat in with the Decades of Rock for Cream’s hit White Room and Born on the Bayou by Creedence Clearwater Revival
The performance of the night and it was a great one, was from Director Tom Mafucci’s music students at the Rumney Marsh Academy Percussion Ensemble, featuring Coby Phan on drums, Vincent Nguyen and Josue Rodriguez on synthesizers.
The performance of the night and it was a great one, was from Director Tom Mafucci’s music students at the Rumney Marsh Academy Percussion Ensemble, featuring Coby Phan on drums, Vincent Nguyen and Josue Rodriguez on synthesizers.
Bringing the Revere History Museum HomeTown Rocks to life, bassist Joe Merullo, Bob Nesom, and Chick Vitale. Backing them up, Decades of Rock drummer, Tony “Stix” Aloisi.
Bringing the Revere History Museum HomeTown Rocks to life, bassist Joe Merullo, Bob Nesom, and Chick Vitale. Backing them up, Decades of Rock drummer, Tony “Stix” Aloisi.
The Decades of Rock a Revere based band has been playing Classic Rock hits for 16 years across the Northshore. The band hosted the event, bringing out the best of Rock’n Roll and music in Revere’s history, remembering Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Gary Choffi, Vincent Rizzo, Theodore Teddy” Palmisano these and many more that have passed, but always remembered in Revere’s history of musicians. Paying tribute to musical greats, like the West brothers, and Johnny Tata as well.
The Decades of Rock a Revere based band has been playing Classic Rock hits for 16 years across the Northshore. The band hosted the event, bringing out the best of Rock’n Roll and music in Revere’s history, remembering Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Gary Choffi, Vincent Rizzo, Theodore Teddy” Palmisano these and many more that have passed, but always remembered in Revere’s history of musicians. Paying tribute to musical greats, like the West brothers, and Johnny Tata as well.
Event organizers Al Terminiello Jr and Kerry Leppo prepare to sign the Decades of Rock Tour Jacket, that was presented to the Revere History Museum for the exhibit.
Event organizers Al Terminiello Jr and Kerry Leppo prepare to sign the Decades of Rock Tour Jacket, that was presented to the Revere History Museum for the exhibit.
Meet the Decades of Rock, Bob Capoccia, Tony Aloisi, Gardner Trask, Al Terminiello Jr, Kerry Leppo, and Chaz Mackin. The band wishes to thank from the bottom of their hearts the hundreds of people that attended the concert last Friday night, the many sponsors that gave so generously, the staff at the Beachmont VFW for their cooperation, Jenn Cimino Photography, Revere TV, the Revere Journal, and the Chinese Dragon in East Boston for the delicious food. Revere -YOU ROCK, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Meet the Decades of Rock, Bob Capoccia, Tony Aloisi, Gardner Trask, Al Terminiello Jr, Kerry Leppo, and Chaz Mackin. The band wishes to thank from the bottom of their hearts the hundreds of people that attended the concert last Friday night, the many sponsors that gave so generously, the staff at the Beachmont VFW for their cooperation, Jenn Cimino Photography, Revere TV, the Revere Journal, and the Chinese Dragon in East Boston for the delicious food. Revere -YOU ROCK, and don’t let anyone tell you differently.