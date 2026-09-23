Revere Rocks Live! Dinner/Concert is a huge success

A sellout crowd enjoyed the Revere Rocks Live! Dinner/Concert Friday night at the Beachmont VFW.

The Decades of Rock band and Hometown Rocks Revere presented the celebration of classic rock whose proceeds benefited the Revere History Museum.

“We’re so excited by the success of this event,” said Al Terminiello, a bass guitarist for Decades of Rock and one of the organizers of the concert. “We want to thank everyone who bought tickets early (the concert was sold out two weeks in advance) and the people who made additional donations to defray the expenses. The staff at the Beachmont VFW was great and the dinner served by the Chinese Dragon in East Boston was superb.”

Revere music director and educator and outstanding drummer, Tom Mafucci sat in with the Decades of Rock for Cream’s hit White Room and Born on the Bayou by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Terminiello also credited his long-time bandmates in the classic rock cover group, lead vocalist Gardner Trask, lead guitarists Bobby Capoccia and Chaz Mackin, keyboardist Kerry Leppo, and drummer Tony Aloisi.

“If it weren’t for them donating their time, this event wouldn’t have happened,” said Terminiello. “Their efforts are going to help preserve our museum, keep it vibrant, and ensure that our younger residents learn about the city’s history.”

Well-known vocalist Olivia Freni sang the National Anthem. Revere rock performers Val Moscone, Frank Tavano, Tom Maffucci, Mark Leonard, Bob Nesom, Chuck Vitale, Joni Scimone, and the Rumney Marsh Percussion Ensemble (directed by Tom Maffucci) also entertained the large audience.

Bob Upton, president of the Revere History Musuem, accepted proclamations from the offices of Mayor Patrick Keefe, Reps. Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, Sen. Lydia Edwards, and Congresswoman Katherine Clark.

Several members of the City Council and School Committee also attended the event.

Terminiello said it is very likely that there will be a sequel to Revere Rocks Live! In 2027.

“The next day I ran into Mayor Patrick Keefe, and the first thing he said to me was, “We have to get you a bigger venue next year,” reported Terminiello. “It’s great that the mayor is all on board already.”

Supporting the Revere History Museum, Council VP Angela Guarino Sawaya, School Committee members, John Kingston and Anthony Caggiano, Mayor Patrick Keefe, School Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., State Representative Jeff Turco, and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky.