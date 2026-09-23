News Briefs 9-23-26

BARKTOBERFEST RETURNS TO SUSAN B. ANTHONY FIELD FOR CANINE CELEBRATION

Revere residents and their four-legged friends are invited to fetch some fall fun as Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and Revere Parks and Rec host Barktoberfest.

The community celebration will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Susan B. Anthony Field, located at 107 Newhall St. Festivities officially begin at 11 a.m.

The event schedule features a variety of dog-friendly highlights:

•11 a.m.: Event Begins

•11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Sandy 4Paws Dog Training 101

•11:50 a.m.: Parade begins

•12:30 p.m.: K-9 Show

All attending dogs must remain on a leash throughout the event. For additional details, residents can visit www.revererec.org or call 781-286-8190.

City Announces Affordable Condo Opportunity

The City of Revere has announced that one of the income-restricted affordable condominiums it monitors has been put up for sale. Eligible residents are urged to apply or reach out to learn more.

• 291 Revere Street, Unit 7

• Maximum Sale Price: $300,506

• 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom – 650 Square Feet

• Listing/photos: 291 Revere Street #7

Apply online at: https://tinyurl.com/revereaffordablecondo

This income-restricted unit is available to those making at or below 80% of Area Median Income:

Maximum Allowable Household Income

• 1 person $96,000

• 2 persons $109,760

• 3 persons $123,440

• 4 persons $137,120

• 5 persons $148,160

Priority is given to current Revere residents; and/or parents of students in Revere Public Schools; and/or those who work 30+ hours per week for employers physically located in the City of Revere. Must be a first-time homebuyer.

Qualified residents are eligible for $10,000 in downpayment assistance, and assistance with closing costs.

Please complete the online application to determine eligibility to make an offer:

https://tinyurl.com/revereaffordablecondo

With any questions, please contact Joe Gravellese, Department of Planning and Community Development – 781-286-8181; [email protected]. Visit www.revere.org/programs-and-support to view future listings as they become available.

Revere High music teAcher Alex Waugh to be honored at ZUMIX 2026 Muze Gala

ZUMIX, a local nonprofit providing creative opportunities for young people through music and technology, will host its annual Gala, The Muze, at City Winery on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event, a major fundraiser for the ZUMIX community, will include multiple performances by ZUMIX youth ensembles and participants. ZUMIX will also present its annual Luminary Awards to two community members: ZUMIX alumnus Dawry Ruiz, Artist-in-Residence & Youth Arts Ambassador, Madison Arts Commission & Madison Metropolitan School District, Madison, Wis., and Alec Waugh, Revere High School Music Teacher, Revere Public Schools, Revere, Mass.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to this year’s Gala,” said Madeleine Steczynski, co-founder and executive director of ZUMIX. “As we continue to celebrate our 35th anniversary, we’re throwing it back to 1991 and invite anyone to come and party with us! All proceeds from the event will go to support our work.” Tickets are available through the event’s GiveLively page: https://secure.givelively.org/event/zumix-inc/the-muze-2026/the-muze-2026.

?ZUMIX’s mission is to empower young people to build successful futures for themselves – transforming lives and community through music, technology, and creative employment. ZUMIX works with more than 900 young people ages 7-18 each year. Free and low-cost programs are offered out-of-school in instrumental music, songwriting, performance, radio, audio engineering, and audio and video storytelling. ZUMIX partners with local schools to bring more arts education opportunities to Boston’s youth. In addition to youth programs, ZUMIX offers free concerts and events for all ages. For more information, visit zumix.org.