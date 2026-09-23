License Comm. approves one-day license for annual Fall Festival at Suffolk Downs

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, in the City Council Chamber at Revere City Hall. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from the City of Revere for a 1-day license for Malt/Wine to be exercised at The Yard at Suffolk Downs on Saturday, October 3, from 1 p.m.–6 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, October 4, for the annual Fall Festival. The expected attendance is 3000-4000.

Rose Burns from the office of Mayor Patrick Keefe presented the application. Ms. Burns noted that the event has been held in previous years without incident. She added that the Revere Police Dept. will be involved, as it has been in the past. Twisted Fate Brewing will be handling the ID checks for the service of alcohol.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Ms. Burns then presented another request for a 1-day Malt/Wine for the City of Revere’s 5K Road Race that will be held on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 107 Newhall St. The race will benefit the Revere Scholarship Fund. The expected attendance is 500 persons.

Burns said there will be a small beer garden in the rotary/drop off area at the Whelan/Susan B. Anthony School complex. She said the vendor in charge of the beer garden will be checking IDs. She also noted there will be a DJ.

The commissioners unanimously approved issuing the 1-day license.

Next up was a request for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License from Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish, 670 Washington Avenue, for Saturday, October 17, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for the parish’s annual Spaghetti Dinner Dance for parishioners. The expected attendance is 95 persons.

James Bocelli presented the application. He told the commissioners that the event has been held for the past 30 years, though this year’s dinner dance will feature some live entertainment. The commissioners approved the application without discussion.

Claudia Gallego, the manager of Capri, LLC, d/b/a Capri, 1559 North Shore Road, came before the commission seeking a change of hours to Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m.–2 a.m. The current hours are Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m.– 1 a.m.

Ms. Gallego told the commission that nothing will change in the operation of the business, other than adding the extra hour. In response to a question from Occena, Gallego said that her customers have been requesting the later closing time.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoselsky, who said he lives just a few doors away from the establishment on Dehon St, spoke in favor of the application. “There never have been any problems with them ever since they’ve been open. The patrons are quiet when they come out,” Novoselsky said.

The final item on the agenda was a request from Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway, Jesus E. Camilo, manager, for a Change of Officers/Directors and Transfer of Stock.

Mr. Camilo told the commission that there has been a change of owners. He also noted that there will be no changes in the operation of the business. The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission received one communication during the month from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of its approval of a change of manager for Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant.

The next meeting of the License Commission is set for Wednesday, October 21.