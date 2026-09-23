Lacing up for Revere’s Future Shark Runners and City bring new 5K to city

Grab your running shoes and your Revere pride! Shark Runners has teamed up with the City of Revere and Revere Parks & Recreation to bring an exciting milestone event to the neighborhood: the official SR Revere 5K Road Race.

Taking place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, the festivities will be centered around the Susan B. Anthony Middle School on Newhall Street. The main 5K event begins at 10 a.m., but the day is designed for the whole family. Before the 5K gets underway, the youngest locals will have their moment to shine and be part of the excitement in a special Children’s 1-Mile Race.

This gathering is about much more than just crossing a finish line—it is a true celebration of our city and running with purpose. All proceeds from the race will go directly to the City of Revere Community Scholarship Fund, which provides crucial scholarships to graduating seniors at Revere High School.

Whether you are a seasoned runner, a casual walker, tackling your very first 5K, or simply looking to cheer on your neighbors from the sidelines, organizers want you at the starting line. Bring your family, round up your friends, and get ready for a wonderful morning of community spirit.

Online registration is currently open.