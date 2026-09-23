Fourth annual Evan Goldney Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Last Saturday morning 12 teams and volunteers gathered at the RHS field House for the 4th Annual Evan Goldney Memorial Basketball Tournament. All proceeds went to the Goldney Foundation, to be given out to RHS students as scholarships.

From Parks and Recreation, Director Michael Hinojosa, Matthew Crespo, Salvatore Bonasera, KJ Abdullahi, Christopher Poole, and Adriana Borriello. Head Coach David Leary, Asst Coach John Leone and Ryan Goldney with the RHS Patriots that were in the 4th Annual Evan Goldney Memorial Basketball Tournament. Mayor Patrick Keefe is a big supporter of the Ryan Goldney Memorial Basketball Tournament, he is shown with Ryan Goldney (Evan’s dad) and Marcus Goldney (grandfather). The big three from Beachmont, Jordan Godino, Zakaira Boudiab, and Andrew Lanbaverde. Head Coach of the RHS Patriot Basketball Team David Leary with former players from Malden, when Leary was the JV Coach, Teddy Francois and Jonathan Elivert. Scholarship recipients from the 3rd Goldney Tournament, RHS tennis player, Katherine Embree, and basketball player Izaiah Llanos at Gordon College. Shown with Ryan and Marcus Goldney. Ryan, Marcus, and Matthew Goldney join the players and coaches at the RHS Field House last Saturday morning for the 4th Annual Evan Goldney Memorial Basketball Tournament. Mayor Patrick Keefe joins the Goldney family at the RHS Field House. Louis Selvitella, Marsha Webb, Ellen Silkes, Amanda O’Connor, Laneya O’Connor, Diane Goldney-Regan, Mayor Keefe, Ryan Goldney, and Marcus Goldney.